Are Jay Leno And Conan O'Brien Still Feuding After Late Night Drama? An Insider Weighs In
Where do the two stand?
Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien share an intriguing connection, and it’s not simply because they’re both famed talk show hosts. In 2010, they were engaged in a highly publicized dispute involving NBC’s The Tonight Show. The situation brought negative publicity to the network at the time and, since everything went down, some have been under the impression that O’Brien and Leno aren’t on good terms. So over a decade after the late-night TV drama, where does their relationship stand? Well, an insider dropped some alleged details on the matter.
Conan O’Brien, who’d been the host of Late Night since 1993, was ultimately named Jay Leno’s Tonight Show successor and formally took up the position in 2009. All in all, reviews of O’Brien’s turn at the big desk were mostly positive. At the same time, execs sought to keep Leno in the fold and did so by giving him an eponymous talk show that aired after TTS. Because neither show received strong ratings out of the gate, the powers that be sought to fix that by bumping Leno up to 11:35 p.m. ET and O’Brien back to 12:05 a.m. ET. The latter was displeased with that move and, ultimately, he and his staff reached a settlement to depart the program in 2010. O’Brien would move to TBS, while Leno would be reinstated as the Tonight Show host.
What Did The Insider Claim About Conan O’Brien And Jay Leno’s Relationship?
If a source is to be believed, the former Conan host still isn’t happy with how the matter panned out. The person – who claimed to be a friend of the SNL alum – told Radar Online the business decision still “still sticks in Conan’s craw to this day.” They say that the star allegedly feels that time slot switch-up was prompted not by ratings but by another purported factor:
These sentiments should be taken with a grain of salt. Jay Leno has never actually admitted to having had second thoughts about exiting his former show. Considering what’s been alleged here, one can’t help but bring what both media personalities have said on the matter more recently.
What Conan O’Brien And Jay Leno Have Said About The Tonight Show Debacle In Recent Years
The former host of Late Night opened up about the controversy during an interview with Adweek in 2022. Conan O’Brien explained that he viewed the “screwed-up” and “unjust” situation as being “important” to him. He also opened up about the public outcry that emerged at the time, which saw a number of people coming to his defense:
He didn’t aim to mention his fellow talk show alum by name during the chat, though the now-73-year-old Jay Leno did mention Conan O’Brien while reflecting on the situation near the end of 2022. He shared his thoughts on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. During that chat, Leno denied the assumption that he “deliberately sabotaged” O’Brien:
Jay Leno, who doesn’t miss hosting on late-night TV, eventually departed The Tonight Show for good in 2014, and Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. On the other side of the equation, Conan O’Brien’s self-titled series on TBS ended in 2021 with a series of shows featuring major guests like Mila Kunis and Martin Short. We can’t say for sure if there’s still any friction between the two men, but what can be agreed on is that they both managed to move on to other prime professional endeavors.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
