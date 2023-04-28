As Celebrities Are Leaving Hollywood, NBA Great Dwyane Wade Shares Important Reason For Moving Away From Florida

Hollywood is a place for the stars, but as the world gets more connected and innovations in technology allow for people to accomplish more from a greater distance, celebrities are moving elsewhere. However, Dwyane Wade is happy in California after spending a large part of his career living in Florida. Now, the former Miami Heat player has explained why he's not currently living in Florida anymore, and the important reason that drove him away.

Despite having a county named after him in Florida, Dwyane Wade revealed why he moved out of the state in 2019 to California. The NBA legend explained in a recent interview on the Showtime series Headliners with Rachel Nichols that living in Florida was not an option due to a belief they wouldn't feel welcomed due to the state's policies that impact his trans daughter, Zaya (via People). He explained:

That's another reason why I don't live in that state. A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions. I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there.

Rachel Nichols specifically noted that there might be some state legislators in Florida who were fans of Dwyane Wade when he led the Miami Heat to three NBA Championship titles throughout his career. However, those fans could also be politicians who helped facilitate legislation that made him and his family feel unwelcome.

Dwyane Wade's candid comments about Florida aren't too surprising, as he's long been a champion of fighting for his daughter Zaya's rights. This included a public battle with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who attempted to try and block Zaya's gender and name change in November. Overall, Wade has been very supportive of Zaya's transition alongside his current wife, Gabrielle Union, and it makes sense that this was one of the reasons they moved to California.

Those with Showtime or the add-on via a Paramount+ subscription will get to see more of Dwyane Wade's conversation with Rachel Nichols on Headliners and see the former ESPN reporter interview Wade about various moments in his life. This includes stories from Wade that involve Michael Jordan, someone that the Chicago native idolized growing up. It's fair to say Wade has amassed a good deal of fans after his wonderful career, so I bet there will be more people interested in seeing what else he says in this interview, including his thoughts about leaving Florida.

Later this year, Dwyane Wade will join Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, and Gregg Popovich as the latest inductees in The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It's a well-deserved honor for the superstar, and he'll be able to reflect on his career and celebrate the honor with his whole family.

Headliners with Rachel Nichols airs new episodes on Showtime Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET. There are already a number of episodes for those unaware of the series to stream, so be sure to check it out if you're someone who enjoys interviews with some of the biggest names in the NBA, past and present.