As Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Continues To Be Referenced On NCIS, The Showrunner Teases Similar Plans For Another OG Character

NCIS is gearing up for its milestone 20th season, which premieres in a few weeks. With the CBS drama having had a multitude cast members depart throughout the years, there are definitely some characters that are greatly missed and haven’t really been brought up since their exits, aside from Mark Harmon's Jethro Gibbs. Though according to showrunner Steven D. Binder, another OG character might get the same treatment as Gibbs, and it's Chief Forensic Scientist Abby Sciuto.

Pauley Perrette portrayed the forensic scientist for NCIS’ first 15 seasons. Following a street mugging that left Abby in critical condition, she started a new chapter in her life, and fans haven’t seen on the show since. With the series subtly bringing up Mark Harmon’s Gibbs from time to time since his exit last season, Steven D. Binder tells TVLine that they’re planning to do the same thing for Abby:

We are always thinking about ways to involve [Gibbs] in a way that doesn’t ‘rip off the scab’ and doesn’t ruin what I thought was the only fitting send-off for this guy. I want to start doing that with Abby’s character as well. I’d like to start feeling her [presence] a little more. I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…. But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us, and we’re a part of her.

The actress has confirmed in the past that she doesn’t plan on returning to the show (mainly because the NCIS alum has seemingly retired from acting), so it would be great to get some type of update on her character. While the series producer didn’t say exactly how Abby could be brought up, I'm definitely interested in finding out what she’s been up to and how she’s been recovering. Hopefully, she’s stayed in touch with the NCIS team since leaving.

Pauley Perrette announced her official exit from the series in 2018 on Twitter, giving a spiritual and religious reason for leaving. Ahead of her departure, Perrette posted a message to fans, encouraging them to watch her final episode. Hopefully, the writers have satisfying ideas in mind for any references to her.

Pauley Perrette has been busy since leaving NCIS. She had a comedy on CBS called Broke, which was unfortunately canceled after just one season. And just recently, Perrette got candid about surviving a stroke a year ago amid some other tragedies that happened in her life, like her father's death due to COVID.

As for her former TV show, filming on the historic 20th season started earlier this summer, and Wilmer Valderrama and more were excited to document it. And just like the Law & Order franchise, NCIS will be kicking off the season with a crossover with the Hawai’i spinoff. I'm looking forward to seeing that but will also be eagerly pondering what might be said about Gibbs and the lovable Abby moving forward.

