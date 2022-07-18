NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama And More Cast Members Celebrate Kicking Off Filming For Season 20

With hundreds upon hundreds of TV shows airing in any given year, one wouldn’t think that the middle of summer could still be so light on entertainment, and yet here we are. (One can only survive Stranger Things ’ massive fourth season finale so many times, after all.) Thankfully, though, it’s about that time for many of the fall’s biggest and most-watched shows to start filming, and that includes NCIS and its beloved ensemble. The CBS procedural drama kicked off production for the upcoming Season 20 as one of relatively few scripted series to stay in primetime for so long, and stars like Wilmer Valderrama were pumped to share the news with fans.

Fans will get to watch Torres, McGee, Knight and others once again when NCIS debuts its twentieth season on CBS in September, but the cast and crew obviously has to bring the episodes to life first. So you can bet the network was quick to celebrate the latest production start for the most-watched drama on network TV year in and year out. Check out CBS’ Instagram post below:

A post shared by ncis_cbs (@ncis_cbs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While we’ll give that post a thumbs up in general for getting the NCIS fanbase pumped up about new episodes coming together behind the scenes, the images seen in the post aren’t exactly brand spanking new. For something more current, we’ll hop over to Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram , where he shared a fun and teasy-peasy video with his fellow co-stars.

A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Though Katrina Law may have been cracking a joke about catching one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted in Season 20, her co-stars appeared to be completely genuine in saying that the upcoming episodes will feature moments and elements that NCIS fans “have never seen before,” per Brian Dietzen. (Like perhaps a steamy romance between Jimmy and Knight ?) Diona Reasonover added that they’re going to surprise us. Your guess is as good as mine for what the creative team is planning.

While Brian Dietzen may have been promoting big surprises and unexpected moments in Season 20, his own Instagram post focused on something that fans would be shocked to see Jimmy without in upcoming episodes.

A post shared by Brian Dietzen (@briankdietzen) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With Jimmy's glasses on and ready for both business and pleasure, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover were front and center in a video shared by the latter NCIS star, in which they were back in their signature lab coats. Arguably the best thing about this particularly post is that Reasonover apparently doesn’t know how the game 20 Questions works.

A post shared by Diona Reasonover (@dionareasonover) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

At this point, co-star Sean Murray hasn't shared any fun posts regarding NCIS going back into production, and neither has Gary Cole. But it looks like the latter was pretty busy over the last week on a different project, as he closed out filming for the final season of Paramount+'s The Good Fight, with co-creator Robert King marking the occasion.

And thirteen years later… Show wrap for Gary Cole. #thegoodfight pic.twitter.com/VIioaNq2dOJuly 13, 2022 See more

While we already know the aforementioned actors comprise the bulk of NCIS' core unit, but given that Season 20 will be unpredictable and a milestone in its own right, you just know fans are going to be clamoring as hard as ever for Mark Harmon's Gibbs to return, which isn't an impossibility . In that same vein, the fact that Bull is finished now technically allows for Michael Weatherly to return for an appearance as Tony DiNozzo. So stay tuned for more on that front.