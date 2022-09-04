NCIS’ Pauley Perrette Marks 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Stroke With Candid Post: ‘I’m Still Here'

NCIS has showcased the talents of more than a few memorable stars over the years, and Pauley Perrette is definitely one of them. The beloved actress, who portrayed Abby Sciuto on the long-running drama for the first 15 seasons, continues to communicate with her fans via social media and doesn't mind getting personal from time to time. And now, Perette is getting candid about the stroke that she suffered a year ago and how she's "still here" following that ordeal and more.

Pauley Perrette took to Twitter on the one-year anniversary of her stroke and shared a very personal video with her followers. The actress didn't hold back when talking about the obstacles she's faced over the past few years but is more than grateful for where she at this point in her life:

Yes, I’m still here again. Like how many times do I cheat death? Like, I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies; I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor. I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died, and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful, especially for all my rescue dogs that are right over there. And I’m here; I’m still here, I feel good. [I’ve] been through a lot in the last two years, things that are harder than having a stroke. But I’m still here, and I’m so grateful. And thank you those of you who are my friends.

One would think that talking about such topics in a public setting would be difficult for a person, but the actress seems to have no problem with that. And what's also sweet is that plenty of people have provided sweet responses in the comments section of the video, which you can see for yourself down below:

It’s 9/2 One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddyAnd then Cousin WayneYet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…And still so grateful,Still so full of faith,And STILL HERE! pic.twitter.com/psHokwiHijSeptember 2, 2022 See more

Pauley Perrette has indeed been through a lot during the past few years. For instance, in 2021, Perrette lost her father, who she was very close with, to COVID. While she has posted about more positive things over the last few years, like when she teamed up with some fellow NCIS stars for a good cause involving the LAFD, you have to appreciate the honesty she exudes when it comes to the not-so-nice things.

It goes without saying that having a stroke, losing family, and going through so many other things in a short amount of time is rough. Luckily though, it sounds like the star has a great support system and has been staying productive. Since she retired from acting following the cancellation of her CBS comedy Broke, she's had a lot of time on her hands, and it's clear that the performer has had plenty of time to reflect.

I would think that during times like these, the former actress might lean on colleagues like former co-star Michael Weatherly, who received a nice birthday tribute from Pauley Perrette. The two CBS stars have remained close since their respective departures from the series, and Perrette even once gushed about Weatherly and other NCIS stars. Weatherly, on the other hand, shared his support for Broke ahead of the show’s premiere in 2020. It never hurts to have good friends during good and tough times.

I think I speak for everyone when I say I'm glad that Pauley Perrette is still here. Her sense of humor and desire to be candid is definitely something that one can appreciate even more than her great on-screen work.

Speaking of her work, you can catch her in classic episodes of NCIS by streaming the show using a Paramount+ subscription!