As The Office's Angela Kinsey Celebrates Angela And Dwight's 10-Year Anniversary, Rainn Wilson Is Trying to Get People To Watch His New Show

A show as timeless as The Office makes it easy for fans to forget just how long it’s been since the beloved comedy first hit NBC. Former co-stars and current podcast co-hosts Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are here to remind everyone just how old we’re all getting, however, by celebrating the 10-year anniversary of The Office’s series finale, which centered in part on Angela and Dwight’s hay-filled nuptials. But while Kinsey focused her throwback post on her past gig, Rainn Wilson ’s out here trying to get audiences interested in watching his newest TV series.

Angela Kinsey And Jenna Fischer Celebrate 10 Years Since The Office Finale

It’s somehow been a full decade since The Office wrapped up its faux documentary with a winning return from Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott. The show’s popularity has exploded during that time frame, thanks to streaming crowds, to the point where Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer (among other former stars) can celebrate the success of series-based side projects such as their podcast Office Ladies. So it was no surprise to see Kinsey posting about the finale’s anniversary on Instagram, with a shout out to Phyllis Smith’s person-carrying abilities.

A post shared by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jenna Fischer also took part in sharing some throwback love, though not so much to Angela and Dwight's happiness, and more about Pam. So selfish, amirite? No, that's not right at all, and her performance modesty is spot-on with her choice of image.

A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The fan comments on both posts are pretty great, with a lot of people sharing touching and heartfelt stories about how the finale, and The Office in general, played into their lives in important ways. Which, admittedly, is the case for a lot of the two actresses' posts about the hit comedy, but still. Emotional finales do tend to bring out the more elaborate and unflinching reactions from people.

Meanwhile, Rainn Wilson Wants People To Watch His New Show

But while Rainn Wilson did celebrate the ten-year anniversary of The Office's final day of filming back in March, he's been on a wholly different kind of promotional push recently. Not only does the actor and name-adjusting climate-change activist have a current New York Times bestseller with his latest book Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution, but he's also has the new streaming docu-series Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, which will be available to stream with a Peacock subscription on May 18.

On the same day that his co-stars were reminiscing about the Little Paper Company That Could, Wilson was out here raising awareness for a show that took him completely out of any office-y, cubicle-ridden settings to travel the world in search of true happiness.

A post shared by RAINNFALL HEAT WAVE EXTREME WINTER WILSON (@rainnwilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I feel like tons of fans could speak to the idea that seeing Office co-star reunions goes a long way towards sparking happiness, even if it may be at the expense of one of Meredith's pixelated boobs. So while I don't actually think anyone from the show will be popping up in The Geography of Bliss, I'm still holding out hope. (Maybe Wilson could meet up with Kevin portrayer Brian Baumgartner in Chile.)

Luckily for streaming audiences, both The Office's nine-season run and Rainn Wilson's new TV show can be found in the same spot, on Peacock, with extended supercuts still getting sporadic releases for the NBC comedy's past eps.