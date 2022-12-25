The 10 Best Anime Of 2022 And How To Watch

If you’re new here, know that I pretty much love anime . It started slowly (with my first one obviously being Pokemon ), but as I’ve gotten older, it’s just become more of a love that I adore to recommend to other people. And 2022 has certainly been a great year for anime.

From the continuations of fan-favorite shows to new ones that have truly taken over social media, this has been one of my favorite years for anime so far. In honor of this crazy year, I’m going to go over the best 2022 anime, starting off with one of my all-time favorites.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Attack On Titan (Season 4, Part 2)

I mean, it had to be on here. Premiering in January 2022, the second part of the final season of Attack on Titan, following Eren Yeager trying to battle humanity, was everywhere online. From people talking about the crazy twists regarding foreshadowing , to some of the most badass characters on the show, all the way up until the very end when it was announced that there would indeed be a third part of the last season , it was on everyone’s radar.

This last season is starting to just feel like Season 5 now since this “final season” has been going on since 2020, but I suppose I’ll never complain about getting too much Attack on Titan in my life. And I’m for sure going to miss the hell out of it when it ends in 2023. Until then, I guess I can just re-watching it and relive the most painful deaths of my anime life.

Stream Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer (Season 2, Part 2)

Okay so this might be a bit of a stretch, but the final episodes of Demon Slayer Season 2 did come out in early 2022, so I’m counting this one. Demon Slayer is all about Tanjiro and his journey to find a way to cure his sister from being a demon, and Season 2 of the show brought so much to the table that we didn’t have before.

From the arc of Tengen Uzui and his journey in the Entertainment District, to the addition of some crazy demons, to watching our core three go at it again and again despite all odds, you just can’t not like Demon Slayer. Plus, the animation is some of the most beautiful I have seen in anime since some Studio Ghibli films.

Stream Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Mob Psycho 100 III

Mob Psycho 100 III (otherwise called Mob Psycho 3) is the third and final season of Mob Psycho 100, and truly knocked it out of the park with its fantastical elements and following the story of Mob as deals with school – while also working as a part-time exorcist.

Let me say that if you’ve never seen this show, it's series to watch if you’re into supernatural stories, as there’s so much whimsy to love about it, with plenty of interesting ghostly creatures, but it’s still something that I think most people could watch without getting creeped out. It’s so interesting. And since this is the last season, you can binge it all.

Stream Mob Psycho 100 III on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Blue Lock

You know, I didn’t expect to like Blue Lock (or known as BLUELOCK) as much as I did, but it won me over. It’s all about Isagi, a young man who is competing in this competition called Blue Lock in order to become the best striker in Japan, basically in a battle royale style.

I’m not a big sports anime person. I think a lot of them are pretty generic and don’t have super compelling plots, but Blue Lock did something to me that made me want to watch it over and over again. I love when sports anime don’t hold back and show the true competitive nature of people, and make sure that the audience knows that no one is safe. As of December 2022, it’s still debuting new episodes, so if you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to check it out.

Stream Blue Lock on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Released on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime adaptation of the popular video game, Cyberpunk 2077, taking place in that world and set as a prequel years before the game’s events. It follows mainly David, a talented criminal who decides to make it as an “edgerunner,” otherwise known as a mercenary.

While the show was cancelled (unfortunately) I really liked it. As a gamer myself who loves to see them get adapted into television shows (like The Last of Us or even the wonderful Arcane), this was an absolutely amazing adaptation and really dove into the world of Cyberpunk while also telling an original story that anyone could follow. It’s a shame it only lasted one season , but it’s one you need to watch.

Stream Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Spy X Family

Ugh, this show. I love this show. Spy X Family is all about Lloyd, otherwise known as Agent Twilight, and his mission to build a fake family in order to infiltrate the right target’s social circle, but his life is turned upside down thanks to the little girl he adopts – and the wife he happens to take on.

Spy X Family is the most wholesome anime you can watch right now, and I mean that with my whole heart. It’s so sweet, fun, and has so much life to it that even someone who’s never even seen anime can like it. It’s that slice-of-life anime show that has some action to keep you watching for hours on end.

Stream Spy x Family on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War (Season 3)

I’m not really a big romance anime kind of person, just because it’s just sort of meh to me, but Kaguya-Sama: Love is War won me over. The show basically follows a president and a vice president of a student council who are refusing to admit their feelings to each other, so they create these elaborate schemes in order to get the other to confess.

I can’t get over how cute and fun this show is. From the moment I started watching, I was hooked on the hijinks of this funny romantic comedy and wanted more. I swear, as time goes on, the drama only gets bigger and bigger – along with the cuteness.

Stream Kaguya-Sama: Love is War on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

My Hero Academia (Season 6)

My Hero Academia is basically the Marvel Cinematic Universe if it was an anime, mainly following Izuku Midoriya and his journey to become a hero at a prestigious high school that trains superheroes. Season 6 was…wow.

Let me tell you, you will never experience great storytelling in the superhero genre until you watch My Hero Academia. Not only is it all the superhero fun you could ask for (like Avengers: Endgame kind of fun), it’s heartfelt, has some intense twists, and characters that you just have to love. I’m not going to spoil anything, but it really is great.

Stream My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

My Dress-Up Darling

If you’re looking for a cute anime, My Dress-Up Darling is one that’s a lot of fun. Wakana is the main character, who loves hina dolls, but has been bullied due to it. However, he gets the chance to become a craftsman again when a girl, Marin, asks for his aid in making cosplay outfits since she admires his work and he knows how to use a sewing machine.

The show is all around a cute one. I’d sort of call it another version of a slice-of-life anime where there’s no crazy action, but it’s something to pass the time with and has a very sweet story full of fun moments.

Stream My Dress-Up Darling on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Chainsaw Man

Ugh, Chainsaw Man. The story follows Denji, a young man who is half-man, half-Chainsaw Devil, and is taken up by the Public Safety Devil Hunters in order to hunt down devils thanks to the person who saved him, Makima.

This anime just blew me away. I started reading the manga after I watched the first episode and it continued to impress me. And, made me cry about five times. And gasp in surprise. It’s one of those shows where you never know what the hell is going to happen – and that’s a great thing. The devils are scary , the action is intense, and the animation is great. Check this out.

Stream Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll.

Whether you’re deciding to join the Scouts in Attack on Titan or become a spy like Bondman in Spy x Family, these shows are some of the best 2022 had to offer – and I can’t wait to see what 2023 holds.