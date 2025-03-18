Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe Rushed To ER After Being Attacked Multiple Times By His Rescue Dog
This sounds like a truly scary situation.
Through social media, The Bachelor Season 17 winner Sean Lowe occasionally provides insight into his personal life and activities. Such updates are typically lighthearted and jovial though, this week, he opened up about what sounds like a very scary situation. Lowe revealed that he was attacked by his family’s rescue dog, boxer Moose, recounting the situation in a video that also features his wife, Catherine Giudici. Lowe also revealed that as a result of what happened, he had to go to the emergency room.
Sean Lowe shared his video to Instagram and, in his caption, he said that his “family had been through it the last few days.” When beginning his address to his social media followers, he explained that the incident occurred last Thursday and that he wanted to speak out to get ahead of any headlines or speculation that might seep out. As the 41-year-old media personality explained, he was having some friends over for a barbecue while his wife and kids were out and about. Eventually, smoke from the barbecue made its way into the house:
The famous Bachelor contestant went on to say that the hound, which the family revealed on Instagram in January, had bitten his feet in a similar way before but, in this case, the dog was “biting [his] feet so hard, he actually put holes in [his] shoes, and it was hurting [his] feet.” After the father of three tried to wave Moose off again, the dog apparently became even more hostile:
Sean Lowe went on to say that he felt as though he was “fighting for [his] life” against the dog his family had only had for nearly three months at that point. After getting Moose out the door a second time, Lowe looked at his arm and, in the video, he showed off the stitches he had to have placed in. The wounds in his arm and wrist were apparently deep, with blood “squirting” out (of which he has video). Believing that his dog “may have nicked an artery,” Lowe had his friends rush him to the emergency room.
The next day, the Hallmark Christmas movie hopeful decided to part ways with Moose and worked with an official to find a no-kill shelter for him. At the same time, Moose attacked again. The rest of the situation can be heard in the video below:
It goes without saying that this was a truly devastating situation and, while Sean Lowe was injured, it’s good to hear his injuries weren’t even more severe and that his wife and kids were unharmed. The sage advice-giving Bachelor alum seemed shaken by the experience, and understandably so. One would hope that the family can heal from this situation accordingly as time goes on and that Moose, who Lowe called a "really, really good dog" will receive any help he needs as well.
