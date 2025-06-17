After 90 Day Fiancé's Sophie Sierra Received Stitches Due To Alleged Assault, She Called Out Fans Who Made 'Fake Blood' Claims
The reality star is speaking out.
90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra is on the mend after an alleged assault left her with wounds on her face requiring stitches. The former 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 cast member took to Instagram after the initial announcement and had some words for people who alleged she faked the incident for attention.
As fans with TLC or Max subscriptions have been watching her ex-husband Rob Warne meet new singles, Sophie posted a concerning update on since-expired Instagram Stories, alleging she was assaulted. She claimed she could not share the specifics of what occurred due to the police report (via @ShabootyDotCom), and attached blurred pictures of her bloodied face, which led to commenters accusing her of faking the incident for attention.
In a new response to the naysayers, Sophie unblurred the photos and took aim at those accusing her of making things up:
There are still no specifics on the incident, but it's quite an alarming update from Sophie Sierra. Last we reported on her, she was vacationing with another star from 90 Day Fiancé and was onto new adventures following the end of her marriage to Rob. Unfortunately, she mentioned in the initial report about the alleged assault that she's stepping away from livestreaming to fans and waiting until she recovers to return.
As mentioned, the details of the alleged assault are unknown, and no name was given as to who was responsible for what occurred. It isn't the first time that the 90 Day Fiancé star has shared concerning footage of upsetting situations. Before her marriage with Rob officially ended, she shared disturbing footage of him shouting at her during a very intense argument.
Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé stars will always be scrutinized for information, considering the nature of the program and past allegations indicating the storylines are scripted at points. While there certainly have been instances where scenes looked to be shot several times or other things of that sort, there's a big difference between making allegations about something that happened on the show and something that happened in one of these cast members' personal lives.
It's unknown at this point if Sophie Sierra will stick with 90 Day Fiancé in the future. If I had to guess, I think it's possible we'll see her pop up on 90 Day: The Single Life, especially if cameras were rolling when she was on vacation with fellow 90 Day star Pedro Jimeno. That said, if this incident led her to step away from the spotlight, I wouldn't blame her for taking a break.
90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and 90 Day: Hunt For Love is on Mondays at the same time. Both are must-watch television at the moment, and I can't envision any spinoff possibly being better than the entertainment we're getting right now.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
