Why Zach Shallcross Was Nervous About Being The Bachelor And The ‘Best Advice Ever’ He Got From Former Lead Sean Lowe
Season 27 is about to commence!
America was introduced to Zach Shallcross on The Bachelorette Season 19, as one of Rachel Recchia’s suitors on her dual season alongside Gabby Windey. He made it to the final three, before a baffling post-Fantasy Suite self-elimination that set him up for his own journey to find love as The Bachelor’s newest lead. Shallcross spoke to CinemaBlend ahead of the Season 27 premiere and admitted to having some nerves about taking on that role, but It doesn’t hurt that he had some help from one of the franchise’s most successful leads in Sean Lowe, who the new Bachelor said gave him the “best advice ever.”
As enticing as it may sound to have dozens of people vying for your affection, the road to love hasn’t been the easiest over the ABC dating shows’ past couple of seasons. Rachel Recchia threatened to quit The Bachelorette several times, Gabby Windey’s finalists didn’t want to get engaged, and Clayton Echard said he regretted going on the show after the infamous “Rose Ceremony From Hell.” Zach Shallcross admitted to CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable that seeing how things went down with Echard caused some nerves about his own decision to become The Bachelor, saying:
Although it sounds like Zach Shallcross was aware of the drama that has befallen those who came before him, he was determined to be himself in order to take advantage of the opportunity presented to him. That was something he said he talked about with Season 17 lead Sean Lowe, who is married to and has three children with Catherine Giudici, the woman he proposed to at the end of his season, which filmed in 2012.
The Season 27 Bachelor told CinemaBlend that Sean Lowe’s advice included not doing anything out of character — something to strive for whether or not you’ve got a camera crew following you. In Zach Shallcross’ words:
To that end, Zach Shallcross said we’re all about to see that “I don’t take much serious.” I, for one, am excited to watch his strategy play out, when The Bachelor Season 27 premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, January 23, on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres are headed our way soon.
