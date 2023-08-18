Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Was All Jokes With His Idea For Saul Goodman Sequel Series, But I'd Watch In A Heartbeat

It’s been just over a year since Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul ended after six seasons. The series starred Bob Odenkirk as lawyer Jimmy McGill, who later becomes criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman. While filming for the final season was a bit complicated after Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set, it didn’t stop him from completing the series. Even though the story wrapped up, that also isn’t stopping him from coming up with ideas for Saul’s next chapter that I'd be down for.

Via Variety's Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, which included the audio from a Better Call Saul panel that happened back in March, comedy genius Odenkirk put in his two cents for a possible sequel series that would be very meta. It would involve not only Saul Goodman but himself as well, and even though it’s just a joke, I desperately need it now:

I think what happens is Bob Odenkirk takes all his money and invests it in a chain of cookies and ice cream, and little hotdogs. And it all goes bust he loses all his money, he comes banging on Peter Gould’s door, ‘There’s gotta be another series!' Saul gets out of jail for some reason. And he has a different client every week, and he never goes to court. So we go back to the original idea that you originally pitched me at the Chateau Marmont. Procedural show, Saul Goodman, different client every week, and they never go to jail. He gets them off because he manipulates everyone!

It may just be for jokes, but a Better Call Saul sequel that involves Bob Odenkirk and Saul Goodman would be pretty hilarious. The two together (somehow) would be a riot, but would they be friends or enemies? Since Odenkirk would be taking Saul’s money, they would be leaning more towards enemies. On the other hand, the money would be going towards ice cream and hotdogs, which you can’t really blame him for. Maybe they can end up being partners, and Saul can be a business owner on the side. A Saul Goodman procedural show would definitely be different from all of the other procedurals, especially if no one goes to jail.

Odenkirk sounds more than ready to get back to playing Saul Goodman. There’s always the possibility that the Breaking Bad franchise could come back with another series or maybe even another Breaking Bad movie, so you never know what could happen. Of course, even if that's a possibility for the foreseeable future, productions across the entertainment industry are at a halt due to the WGA writers’ strike and SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, both of which hopefully will end soon.

One thing that is for sure is that the show is still on Bob Odenkirk’s mind, even a year after the Better Call Saul series finale. The AMC series had the best conclusion one could have hoped for, with Jimmy answering for his crimes and getting jail time as he took the honest approach. Meanwhile, everyone else had a fulfilling ending as well, with Kim getting on good terms with Jimmy and Mike being somewhat happy for a change, if only for a little bit.

Even though Bob Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul idea may not actually happen, a video could always be done so fans can at least see Odenkirk’s “dream” become a reality for a little bit while not giving people a full-on project. For now, fans will just have to rewatch the series with a Netflix subscription and hope that this isn’t the end of Jimmy McGill or Saul Goodman.