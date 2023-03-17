Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Reveals What Has Changed After His Heart Attack

It’s been seven months since Better Call Saul ended, and Bob Odenkirk said goodbye to his beloved character, Saul Goodman, after portraying him since 2008. While filming a show like that can definitely be fun and interesting, it had its fair share of challenges, both personal and professional. Things got really scary during the final season when its star Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming the final season of the crime drama, and now he’s revealing what’s changed since that scary moment.

While filming an episode of Better Call Saul’s final season in July 2021, Bob Odenkirk had a serious heart attack. Fans and celebrities alike were quick to send their well wishes and support to the actor, and a couple of months later, he went back to work after taking some much-needed time off to recover. Coming up on two years this summer since the heart attack, the Lucky Hank star told People what that time was like, as well as how his life has changed, and it was super touching:

I'm still coming to terms with it. Also, I'm still flabbergasted by how many people had such goodwill towards me and wanted me to be OK. I don't know quite what to chalk it up to — Saul isn't a particularly good person! But it was extremely touching. And I can only be appreciative of it and try to make something good come from it.

Having any type of medical emergency is a scary thing to go through, and when it’s a heart attack while on set, that’s as scary as it can get. Thanks to a great support system, recovery can be easier, especially when said support system is is so big. Despite it happening almost two years ago, that scary moment hasn’t left Bob Odenkirk at all and has, in fact, given him a lot to think about when it comes to changes in his life:

Big life changes are happening. I'm trying to be more present and to make some space in my life because when you race from one thing to the next, you deprive yourself of the fun of the experience.

I can’t imagine what it was like going through something like that, but it seems to have really opened up Odenkirk’s eyes. He’s previously spoken about his heart attack and the wild day on set when it happened. He also noted that the cast and crew of Better Call Saul and, of course, later, medical professionals are the reason he’s still alive. While it was definitely a traumatizing experience for all involved, Odenkirk seems to be doing a lot better lately, and he is as grateful as ever.

Odenkirk made sure to keep fans updated on his condition following the heart attack, showing almost as much love to his fans as they’ve shown him. And while Better Call Saul has ended, he hasn’t slowed down when it comes to work. He’s set to star in The Room remake and the new series Lucky Hank, both due sometime this year. Though after what he went through in 2021, he likely knows to not overdo it and not race towards the finish line.

On the first anniversary of his heart attack, Bob Odenkirk reflected on that terrifying day, and he looked toward the future. It’s clear that that day will never leave him and has forever changed him, and he’s not taking his second chance at life for granted. While he doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, Odenkirk’s not taking advantage of anything, and I don’t blame him.