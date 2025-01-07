Big Brother 23's Derek Frazier Posts Motivational Update About His Fitness And Weight Loss Journey To Ring In The New Year

The 2025 TV schedule is in play and, while we're still a long way away from summer, it's hard not to think about another new season of Big Brother. That's thanks in part to Season 26, which we absolutely loved, and updates from cast members as they ring in the new year. Season 23's Derek Frazier recently posted a video to check in with his social media followers and had a motivational message tied to his weight loss journey.

If you don't remember Frazier immediately, he was commonly called "Big D" and was part of the famous "Cookout" alliance during BB Season 23. Derek, son of the late boxer Joe Frazier, finished runner-up and complained to CinemaBlend about the reality series apparent lack of diverse comps for different body sizes. Years after that interview, he posted a video to Instagram to share that he's lost quite a bit of weight, and it took a lot of work to get there:

Big D could not win a single competition during his season of Big Brother and ultimately lost to Xavier Prather. While Houseguests like Dr. Will Kirby and some other former houseguests were praised for going through the game without winning, Derek Frazier was mocked by others on the Internet and teased for not having a real chance at winning the game at the end. While Big D didn't talk about any specific trauma he confronted during his weight loss journey, I could certainly see criticism from fans being something he had to face after Season 23.

With this new glow-up, I would love to see Frazier be one of the latest Big Brother Houseguests to join The Challenge. That's not to say that all of this was for nothing if he can't find a way back on reality TV. Yet I'm sure everyone who watched Season 23 on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription would love to see his new and improved look.

Another option would be for Big Brother to invite Big D back for a future season of Reindeer Games. While CBS balked at the opportunity to bring back the acclaimed holiday spinoff last year, there's optimism from the EPs it will return in 2025. I don't think we're going to get a season of returning Houseguests in Season 27, but that's always a possibility as well. I don't think he qualifies enough to be a part of Celebrity BB, not that it's coming back soon anyway.

Since exiting Big Brother, Derek Frazier has teamed up with former Houseguest Tiffany Mitchell and made a few podcasts centered around the show and other reality TV. Those who tune into The Heavy Crown network's content will get their blunt takes on how the season is going, and they aren't afraid to get very opinionated when it comes to strategy. Those who love to watch reality content should check it out, especially if they thought that Frazier was funny during Season 23. At present, though, I'm just happy to see that he's doing well and feeling good!

As for Big Brother, it's know that the show will return to CBS for Season 27, but we're still waiting on an official release date. I would imagine fans will receive the answer as summer draws near, so maybe distract yourself with all the other great programs heading to the small screen this winter.