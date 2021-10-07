Why Big Brother Should Adjust Comps For Different Body Sizes, According To Derek Frazier
By Mick Joest
The former Houseguest had a lot to say.
Derek Frazier got the honor of runner-up in Season 23 of Big Brother, but unlike most runners-up, he did it without a single competition win. That wasn’t by choice, however, and after a season with absolutely zero wins, Frazier thinks it’s time for the CBS series to change its competitions.
I spoke to Derek Frazier the morning following the Big Brother Season 23 finale, and we referenced his frustration of frequently losing competitions, at times due to being a larger player. I asked Frazier if he felt it was time for the long-running series to alter its competitions to accommodate different body types, and he shared:
Derek Frazier hoped that in all the changes Big Brother made for Season 23, there would also be a change to competitions. Unfortunately for him, there were no strength competitions, and though he came close to a win a couple of times in Season 23, he always fell short. Frazier hopes that the series will be more mindful of all body types in future seasons and will level the playing field in some competitions for all players.
Representation was important for Derek Frazier on many levels when he agreed to be on Big Brother. While Frazier could’ve written off his losses as intentional for strategic purposes, he explained that as a larger man, he wanted to show that quitting was not an option even if he wasn’t successful.
Modern Big Brother seasons have primarily revolved around very physical competitions, which has caused debate in the fandom. It has allowed the most physically fit players to have a massive edge in the game and made it advantageous for those players to align and slowly eliminate the rest of the Houseguests. A better mix of mental and physical competitions or bringing back classic competitions like the Pressure Cooker (in which HouseGuests stood holding a button until they gave up) could be a solution to help even the odds and make it so players like Derek Frazier could see the endgame with a better shot at winning it all.
Big Brother Season 23 is over at CBS, but Big Brother: Celebrity Edition arrives in February. For more on the franchise, check out our conversation with winner Xavier Prather and why he said he would never try his hand at Survivor.
