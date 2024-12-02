Are Big Brother 26's Tucker Des Lauriers And Rubina Bernabe Still Together Following The Finale? Here The Latest

Big Brother 26 was one of my highlights of the 2024 TV schedule for me, and as I look forward to 2025 and the arrival of Season 27, I can't help but think about my favorite showmance in quite a while. Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe gave viewers ample reasons to be glued to the live feeds via their Paramount+ subscriptions , as their love for each other was evident in the house. That said, was it just a fleeting showmance, or are these two really in love?

It's a question fans ask often, especially when one Houseguest remains in the game much longer than the other. Tucker was out before the jury phase started, and Rubina became part of the Final Four. The two reunited on finale night before Chelsie Baham's win, and they seemingly still had feelings for each other, However, months removed from the game, is that still the case? Here's what we know.

Tucker And Rubina Recently Had A Romantic Time In New York City

I'll admit, I was a bit skeptical of whether or not Rubina and Tucker would last outside of Big Brother. I even suspected that because she was one of the Houseguests who were previously on TV , the romance was just part of the show. Seemingly, Tucker also received much attention from legends and fans after the show, so I figured he'd have plenty of suitors and people wondering if he'd be available for a night on the town. Unfortunately, for them (and fortunately, for the man himself), he's still in love with Rubina, as this latest photo of them in New York City shows below:

(Image credit: Rubina Bernabe Instagram Stories)

Big Brother fans will likely note that T'Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka are also in the picture, as they accompanied their pals on a fun night out on the town. Rubina later uploaded footage of them all enjoying a Pentatonix concert. She even uploaded a picture of them all hanging backstage with a couple of the singers, so a good time was had by all. Still, isn't this something good friends would do, and does having other Houseguests along for the ride really make it a romantic affair? Some might say no, but there's fortunately, more evidence to consider.

What Rubina And Tucker Have Said About Their Relationship

While past Big Brother showmances have pushed the issue like America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger , Rubina and Tucker were a bit different. Neither one wanted to pursue a romance at first, because they knew it would impact their games. Yet the attraction they had for each other was undeniable. Given that, it's no surprise that Tucker said this to US Weekly at the 11th Annual Reality TV Awards, when asked if his relationship with Rubina was official:

It’s alive and real, baby.

Rubina -- who was with Tucker when he commented -- confirmed the same, so it appears these two are an official item after Big Brother. I'm glad to see that's the case, considering it doesn't always work out that way, as Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz from Season 25 would point out. I'll be curious to see what's next for them in 2025 and if they'll be invited back for the new season to host a competition or something. I'd love to see it happen, assuming they're still a thing by this summer.

Big Brother will return to CBS amid the 2025 TV schedule for Season 27, and I'm already so excited for new episodes.