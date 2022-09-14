Big Brother 24: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 10

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 14th. Read at your own risk!

Typically, the Final Five is when Big Brother begins to wind down. That hasn’t been the case in Season 24, as Monte Taylor’s Head of Household week contained so many moments that could ultimately impact the final weeks of the game in major ways. A lot of it relies on how this eviction plays out, and who the next person headed to the jury house will be.

CinemaBlend continues to track the events of Big Brother Season 24 with a Paramount+ subscription , and we have a good idea of who will head to jury. Granted, things are rapidly shifting in the house and could change on a dime, but we’ll get into that after covering where things are currently.

(Image credit: CBS)

Alyssa Is Probably Getting Evicted

Monte solidified a Final Three deal with Taylor Hale and Matt Turner, which is ultimately bad news for Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider. With this partnership, the best Brittany can do is tie the votes to save Alyssa, and Monte will break the tie and send Alyssa to be with her former showmance partner Kyle Capener . The odds of Alyssa leaving feel pretty solid at the moment, but there are some big things happening that could change that relatively quickly.

(Image credit: CBS)

Can Brittany Save Alyssa With A Last-Minute Plan?

Turner ultimately let it slip to Alyssa that she’s headed to the jury house before the actual vote, which might prove to be a big mistake. Alyssa really let Turner have it for not promising to keep her, and even went so far as to say they won’t be friends when the game is over. Turner felt pretty guilty afterward, and Brittany is looking to take advantage of that to help better her position.

Brittany stands a better chance at winning Big Brother with Alyssa in the game and talked with Alyssa about working on convincing Turner to throw her a sympathy vote to stay. Brittany believes if they can do that, then she’ll just vote as she intended and Taylor Hale will head to the jury house instead. It’s a plan that, frankly, doesn’t seem like one they’ll be able to pull off, but a new development could make Turner receptive to the idea.

As of Tuesday, Monte and Taylor began hooking up in the HOH room . As of Wednesday, they’re still doing that, which feels incredibly risky at the moment. After all, no one wants to head to the end of the game alongside a showmance, and I can imagine Turner would certainly think twice about keeping Taylor if he knew what was going on between her and Monte. Brittany may not be his biggest fan, but the Big Brother rule of thumb for evictions is always to target a duo.

The only way I can imagine Alyssa staying is if Turner learns of Taylor and Monte hooking up ahead of Thursday’s vote. For now, that’s a secret kept solely between them and the rest of America watching and reacting on the live feeds. Should things change though, I’m imagining Taylor could be sent to the jury, so the next day or so should be very interesting to watch.