Big Brother Season 24: An Updated Guide For Each Week's Eviction, HoH, Veto Winner And More (With Spoilers)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds and will be updated with information that may not have been revealed in the episodes yet. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is on, which means almost three months of Head of Household winners, nominated Houseguests, Veto winners, and maybe even an unexpected surprise or two. It’s a lot to juggle over the course of a season, and even the most avid fans of the game are bound to miss a moment or two without checking live feed spoilers every so often for updates.

For those who lack the time to avidly follow the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscription , or for anyone just needing a reference throughout the season, consider this the definitive week-to-week guide for all things related to Big Brother Season 24. Starting with the most recent week, this will be a log of all major happenings in the house, with links to more detailed breakdowns of alliances, confrontations, or other moments folks might’ve missed even before they officially air so beware of spoilers. In the end, only one will join the long list of winners , so let’s dive in and look at where things are at now.

(Image credit: CBS)

Week 1 (July 6) Daniel Is The Head Of Household

Nominated : Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins

: Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins Backstage Boss : Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli

: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli Backstage Pass holders : Brittany Hoopes, Alyssa Snider, and Paloma Aguilar

: Brittany Hoopes, Alyssa Snider, and Paloma Aguilar Played For Veto : TBD

: TBD Won the Veto : TBD

: TBD Veto Used on : TBD

: TBD Post-Veto Nominees : TBD and TBD

: TBD and TBD Evicted: TBD

Week 1 of Big Brother Season 24 got off to a weird start, thanks in part to the role of the Backstage Boss and Backstage Pass recipients. With four people unable to be nominated this week and the game just starting, there wasn’t a big rush for Houseguests to try and talk strategy with the first Head of Household , Daniel Larson. Daniel did make some fast friends with Ameerah Jones and Nicole Layog, and it seems like he’ll lean on them in the coming week for ideas on who he should put on the block. Daniel ultimately decided to put up Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins, which some saw as the easiest options for nomination.

Elsewhere in the house, there’s an all-female alliance brewing , though it looks to be only as strong as its members. The upcoming eviction will determine just how effective this group is and if it’ll break the past trends of the partnership falling apart. There’s also a Men’s alliance currently happening between Terrance Higgins, Joseph Abdin, and Monte Taylor, but who knows how serious it is at this time.

The Backstage Boss power is certainly impacting Big Brother Season 24 in a big way and almost makes them currently stronger than the Head of Household. It’ll be interesting to see if this twist last beyond Week 1. If it lasts longer, we could be looking at a very different season compared to the ones in the past. We also don’t know how the upcoming twist will impact the evictions as well, so maybe that will provide more context about just how much power each position has.