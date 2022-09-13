Big Brother 24's Latest Showmance Has Fans Reeling, But Is It Real Or Just Strategic?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, September 13th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 just will not give its audience a chance to even think about being bored or complacent. While the final weeks of the game can occasionally be a real snooze-fest, Michael Bruner’s eviction opened things up and allowed for a lot of players' renewed potential to win. We’ve also learned of a major romantic development between two Houseguests, but is their newfound attraction for real, or is it more along the lines of strategic maneuvering in the final stages of the game?

For those wondering if Alyssa Snider found a new beau after Kyle Capener’s eviction, or if one of the betrothed Houseguests broke their marital commitments, it’s nothing quite as shocking as that. With that said, fans' jaws still collectively dropped while watching the live feeds on Tuesday morning, as they witnessed Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor totally making out in the Head of Household bed. Take a look at photo below, courtesy of Big Brother Daily :

#BB24 Tuesday morning recap: pic.twitter.com/nnI9jU0cHJSeptember 13, 2022 See more

Not long after the kissing started, Big Brother's feeds switched over to focus on other things. For that reason, we can’t really get into specifics about what occurred next, though it doesn't take the filthiest mind to imagine the producers likely moved the camera elsewhere for a reason. In short, we now have a hookup moment beyond Kyle and Alyssa's pool floatie romance , which possibly marks the next big showmance of Big Brother! Unless it doesn't.

I use the term "possibly" because even after tracking the events of the game for all these weeks with a Paramount+ subscription , this was truly a blindside development. Taylor and Monte haven’t shown a ton of romantic interest in each other throughout the game, and she'd even made it known to a few people already that she had a thing for evicted Houseguest Joseph Abdin (she also once had a crush on Daniel Durston ). Granted, all of that could still be true regardless of what happened with Monte, and there are definitely some “Jaylor” fans online desperately hoping that’s the case.

The unexpected romance has some wondering if maybe there is some game strategy at play here. Taylor is on the block this week, and while it’s looking certain that she successfully secured a Final Three with Monte and Matt Turner after Brittany Hoopes’ latest veto win , would she know for certain that Monte would take her to the Final Two? One could assume there’s a greater chance of that happening if romantic and emotional strings are attached, but we’ll see if he has to make that call down the road.

Of course, it’s also entirely possible that Taylor and Monte, after having been cooped up in the Big Brother house for close to three months now with little else to distract them, decided to engage in some bedroom fun as other willing and consenting adults are known to do, without strategy entering the mix. Most people in similar situations don’t have thousands of people watching and trying to decipher what the act may or may not mean in the grand scheme of things, but still. For now, perhaps the best thing we can do is continue to watch, and see if more romance sparks up between them, or it was just a one-off fling.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. The end of the season is near, so be sure to check in frequently to see who is in the best position to win.