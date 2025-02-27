Blake Lively, Chace Crawford And More Gossip Girl Stars Say XOXO To Michelle Trachtenberg After Her Death At 39: ‘She Was Electricity’

Celebrity deaths are a unique thing, as they have a way of affecting both the people who actually knew the late star, as well as the generations of fans who were moved by their work. Case in point: Michelle Trachtenberg's death at 39, which definitely took the public by surprise. Celebrity tributes to Trachtenberg have been rolling in, and her Gossip Girl stars like Blake Lively and Chace Crawford (among others) have shared their love for her on social media.

Gossip Girl (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) was a wildly popular show on The CW, and is also regularly re-watched via streaming services. Trachtenberg appeared as Regina Sparks in 28 episodes throughout its original run, so she got to work with the Gossip Girl cast quite a bit. Blake Lively posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram Story, check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

How sweet is that? While Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni is raging on, she still took the time to honor Trachtenberg's talent and character through this post. And it sounds like she wish she could have gotten to reunite with her one more time before she passed.

Of course, Lively isn't the only Star of the original Gossip Girl that took to social media following Trachtenberg's surprise passing. Chace Crawford posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram, as well as a message from the heart. Check it out:

A post shared by Chace Crawford (@chacecrawford) A photo posted by on

While Crawford has stayed busy as a scene-stealing member of The Boys (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) he definitely became a household name in Gossip Girl. And his post shows how much fun eh had connecting with the late Buffy actress on set.

Taylor Momsen played Jenny Humphrey in the original Gossip Girl series, and also took to social media after learning about Michelle Trachtenberg's death. She posted a photo of the late actress on IG Story with a short and sweet caption which reads:

One of a kind 💔

Actor Ed Westwick is perhaps best known for his tenure playing Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. Like so many of his co-stars, he also posted on Instagram Stories about the loss of Trachtenberg. You can see his post below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Instagram)

Clearly Trachtenberg was respected and well-liked by her Gossip Girl co-stars. While she wasn't a series regular, she made an impact by her time on set, both for her talent as well as the strength of her character.

The same can also be said by her Buffy the Vampire Slayer collaborators, as they similarly took to social media to honor and mourn the late actress. And that's saying noting of her many fans who also posted tributes to Michelle Trachtenberg. Millennials grew up alongside her, starting from Harriet the Spy up until her adult projects. Clearly we've lost a genuine talent and lovely individual.