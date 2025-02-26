David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Kenan Thompson And More Pay Tribute To Michelle Trachtenberg Following Her Death

Many were shocked to learn about the death of Michelle Trachtenberg . The beloved actress, who made a name for herself on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, died at the age of 39, and many of her co-stars and colleagues were quick to post tributes. This includes stars like David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Kenan Thompson, Ed Westwick and more who worked with the actress as she grew up on screen.

Many from The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast posted about their love for Trachtenberg. Playing Dawn Summers, the performer appeared in 66 episodes of the classic series, and to this day, it’s one of the roles she’s best known for. Her co-star and Angel actor, David Boreanaz, took to his IG stories to post a tribute for her, writing:

So very sad…horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.

Buffy's Willow actress, Alyson Hannigan, also used her Instagram to post about her love for the late actress. Uploading some throwback pictures from their time on the series (which you can watch with a Hulu subscription ), she also wrote:

I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.

Spike actor James Marsters also wrote a heartfelt message about his Buffy co-star on his IG . Posting a close-up selfie of him with Trachtenberg, he reflected on the actress's life and the time he spent with her, noting that “she died much too young.”

If you’re like me, one of the shows you might know Trachtenberg best from is Gossip Girl. In the 2000s, she played the evil legend Georgina Sparks in the Gossip Girl cast and appeared in 28 episodes. So, to honor her legacy as well as his work with her on The CW show, Chuck Bass actor Ed Westwick took to his IG Story to write:

So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg sending prayers 🙏🏻[white heart emoji]

Many other stars from projects Trachtenberg worked on posted their condolences, too. This included Kim Cattrall, who played the actress’s skating coach in Ice Princess (which you can watch with a Disney+ subscription ). As someone who grew up on this movie, this tribute made me very emotional, as Cattrall wrote the following on Instagram alongside a photo from the film:

Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔

Michelle Trachtenberg was one of many child stars who grew up on Nickelodeon, and while there, she worked alongside Kenan Thompson. Posting a video from those days and an image of them standing together, the Saturday Night Live star wrote on Instagram :

Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!! 🙏🏾 Check on your people!!! ❤️

During her early career, the late actress also starred in Harriet the Spy as the titular spy. In a statement to Poeple , her on-screen mom, J. Smith-Cameron, shared some of her memories from working on that film with her as well as her shock about this news:

Her natural ebullient nature was ratcheted up into giddiness as she tried to learn how to handle all that came with that. She was a very charming little girl. Years later we found each other on social media and connected briefly. She was always very warm toward me. I feel very shocked and unsettled to hear of her passing.

Melissa Joan Hart also posted about working with Trachtenberg when she was very young. The two performed together on Clarissa Explains It All, and Hart had nothing but fantastic things to say about the actress’s talent that had been clear as day from a very young age:

Overall, the love being shown for the actress is immense, and it’s truly tragic that she died at such a young age.

At the time of this writing, we don't know why or how she passed away, but as we learn more about what happened to her, we’ll keep you updated.

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to Trachtenberg’s family, friends and loved ones during this time.