Blake Shelton Pens Heartbreaking Homage To Toby Keith Following The Country Singer’s Death

The country music world was dealt a tough blow, with the news that Toby Keith had died February 5 at the age of 62 after a years-long battle with stomach cancer. The singer was known for his staunch support of the military, his love of country and even for ruffling some features with his outspoken nature at times, but nothing could stop the tributes from pouring in for the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer. Blake Shelton is one man who was proud to call him a friend, and the former Voice coach seemed to take Keith’s passing pretty hard, as he penned a heartbreaking tribute.

Blake Shelton took to his Instagram Stories on February 6, saying that even the knowledge of what Toby Keith had been going through hadn’t prepared him for the sad news. In Shelton’s words:

(Image credit: Blake Shelton's Instagram Stories)

With Blake Shelton saying he was aware of how tough the last few months were for his friend, it sounds like he remained in touch with Toby Keith, and we even saw glimpses of how close the two were through Shelton’s actions over the past couple of years.

In 2022 when the “Beer for My Horses” singer revealed that he’d been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer, Blake Shelton stepped in to headline the Veteran’s Day concert “A Salute to Our Heroes,” after Toby Keith said he needed more time to recover and be with his family. Keith thanked all of his fans at the time, even showing off on Instagram a large number of the messages he’d received with words of prayer and encouragement.

Then in August 2023, Blake Shelton had the honor of presenting Toby Keith with the first Country Music Icon award at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. In true Shelton style, he told the audience a story about the two country artists trading barbs when the “Ol' Red” singer was opening for Keith back in the day. However, the love and respect was clearly there as he said (via E! News ):

Watching him, I felt the impact of Toby's music from the anthems that spoke to the bigger things to the songs that are full of humor and energy and the soundtrack to good times. Man I was out there with Toby for, it was a long time, like almost two years I think. I finally got to the point where I was comfortable enough being around him.

It’s easy to see how Blake Shelton and Toby Keith could get along so well. Both country stars hail from Oklahoma, and both come from military families. Shelton’s father served in the honor guard in Korea following the Korean War, and his brother was also in the Army. Keith famously sang about his father losing an eye while serving in the Army in the song “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American).” For both singers, military appreciation events have become an important part of their legacy in country music.