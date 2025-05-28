Blake Shelton Responded After People Got Upset Over His And Gwen Stefani's AMAs Performance. What Happened

The 2025 American Music Awards have come and gone, and many are still buzzing about the big night. However, not all of those reasons are positive. An aspect of the telecast, which aired this past Monday amid the 2025 TV schedule, that seemed to rub some viewers the wrong way was the presence of pre-taped performances. Two stars who did just that were Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Days after that, Shelton is now speaking out and responding to fans who took issue with him and his wife not actually being at the show.

How Were Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Involved In The AMAs This Year?

The AMAs featured a number of live performances this year from artists such as Benson Boone, Reneé Rapp and Gloria Estefan. When it came to Blake Shelton though, attendees were treated to a pre-recorded video, in which he performed his hit song, “Stay Country or Die Tryin'”. During the show, some people in the audience began to post about the experience on social media. One fan posted about being confused while watching the pre-taped segment. Check out their viral TikTok video below:

So far, the former Voice coach has received a bit of flak. The same kind of comments he’s received were also leveled at Gwen Stefani. Amid the AMAs, she performed “The Sweet Escape” and “Swallow My Tears” in a pre-taped video, leading another TikTok user to share the following post:

Needless to say, some fans at the American Music Awards were not pleased with how those particular performances were handled. Of course, the “I’ll Just Hold On” singer has never been one to shy away from sharing comments on a situation like this. So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that he shared a response via social media.

What Did Blake Shelton Say About The AMAs Brouhaha?

Blake Shelton took to X to share his response to the criticism of his and his spouse’s performances at the AMAs. When it came to sharing his thoughts, Shelton didn’t joke or troll anyone. Instead, he shared a relatively straightforward response:

Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to.. Really nothing else to say.

Per the country music singer’s comments, he and Gwen Stefani simply performed as requested. As of this writing, officials for the show itself have not spoken out about the decision to have the couple’s performances pre-recorded. The public may not have further specifics on the matter, but it is fair to say that the celebrity couple does remain busy.

Both Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have active music careers and continue to produce new tracks. Shelton, for his part, is also returning to TV, as he has a major title that’ll air as part of CBS’ schedule. He and Taylor Sheridan are teaming up for a new singing competition series called The Road, which is set to debut this fall amid the 2025 TV schedule.

As far as the AMAs situation goes, it seems Shelton has essentially washed his hands of it, based on his post. Whether his explanation brings any kind of comfort to fans hoping to see him and his wife perform their respective sets live, though, is hard to say.