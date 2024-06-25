Blue Bloods Writer Shared The Sweetest Message To Celebrate Wrapping Filming, And Of Course A Reagan Family Dinner Reference Was Involved

The end of Blue Bloods is getting closer and closer, and the cast and crew are starting to say their goodbyes. While Tom Selleck isn’t ready to say farewell, and probably never will be, the final day of filming made the fact that the end is coming very real. Now, after Donnie Wahlberg's touching message from the final day, a Blue Bloods writer threw in a Reagan family dinner reference to commemorate the end of an era.

When it comes to why Blue Bloods was on for so long, Reagan family dinners had something to do with it as they have been a mainstay since the pilot. It wouldn’t be surprising if the series finale -- which is airing later on the 2024 TV schedule -- ended with one last family meal. So it makes perfect sense that the final call sheet would include a reference to the famous dinners. Executive producer and writer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor shared an image of this on Instagram alongside a very sweet and heartfelt message:

A post shared by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (@siobhanbyrne_oconnor) A photo posted by on

While the final day of filming didn’t take place at the dinner table, ending on that quote is perhaps the best way to close it all out. It’s also likely that the cast and crew have had a Reagan family dinner-type meal before, making it all the more emotional. Even just seeing that reference at the end of the final call sheet is making me feel all my feelings, and I can’t imagine what it will be like come fall when the final batch of episodes air.

Blue Bloods is one of many shows ending or canceled in 2024, and it will be exceptionally hard to say goodbye when the time comes. As of now, there aren’t too many details surrounding the final eight episodes, but some are speculating that Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan could be retiring. At the very least, maybe he'll just step down from being the PC. It would be fun to see another Reagan take over the role to keep it in the family, but that might be a little far off for both Danny and Jamie. However, you never know what could happen.

Meanwhile, despite the cancellation, Blue Bloods fans are still trying to save the series, especially after fellow Friday night partner S.W.A.T. was saved for a second time. Dedicated fans have created petitions and campaigns in an effort to save the show, and Selleck is still hoping that CBS will “come to their senses.” Especially now that filming has wrapped, that might be a little bit harder to do that, but at least the series will get a proper finale and one last family meal.

A premiere date for the final episodes has yet to be announced, but it should be coming very soon. Although filming wrapped, there is still a lot of time left with the Reagan family, enough for fans to rewatch episodes of Blue Bloods with a Paramount+ subscription before the end is here.