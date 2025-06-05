I Just Found Out A Hot Fact About Blue Bloods' Ratings That Makes Me Even More Annoyed It's Canceled

It’s a time of year when TV networks are gearing up for fall debuts, with past projects just specks in the rearview mirror. But for fans, those specks represent all the beloved shows that were canceled (or ended), and some of those wounds just won’t heal over all the way. Such as CBS canceling Blue Bloods in November 2023, a decision that still ruffles feathers even despite the olive branch of Donnie Wahlberg’s spinoff Boston Blue. coming to the 2025 TV schedule. And these new ratings stats don’t exactly help.

Now, it was never a secret that Blue Bloods was one of the most-watched scripted shows for the bulk of its 14-season run at CBS, even if its key 18-49 demographic ratings skewed far lower than others. The consistency of the Friday-night drama’s core viewership was an oft- touted reason for why the network’s decision to cancel it was seen as misguided. TVLine’s audience breakdown for the 2024-2025 season indeed supports that notion, and sets up a bonkers comparison that speaks to the spectrum of network decisions.

In terms of total viewers, Blue Bloods ended its run as the fourth-hightest scripted series on TV, falling below three others CBS dramas: FBI, the instant hit Matlock, and Tracker’s list-topping second season. (Sunday Night Football, MNF and 60 Minutes also scored higher total averages.) Here was its weekly total:

Blue Bloods' Average Viewership: 7.9 million

That number alone, while not matching up with the show’s ratings heights of yesteryear, would still be enough to draw assumptions that CBS renewed Blue Bloods rather than axed it. But here’s a wild detail to consider: Fox renewed its entire animated comedy lineup, and the total combined audience for all six series is still smaller than Blue Bloods’ group. Check out this breakdown.

Universal Basic Guys - 1.79 million viewers +

The Simpsons - 1.5 million +

Bob's Burgers - 1.2 million +

Family Guy - 926,000 +

Krapopolis - 566,000 +

Grimsburg - 505,000 +

FOX ANIMATION TOTAL = 6.48 million

To be sure, this is akin to comparing live-action apples to animated oranges, so it’s definitely not a 1:1 ratio. A broadcast drama in its 14th season is going to be far more expensive and unwieldy than most animated series, with completely different production processes involved, and the expectations from network execs are also on different wavelengths. So I get it. But it’s still a baffling thing to notice and think about.

Just to put it out there, though: never cancel Bob's Burgers, not even if there's going to be a Boston Bob spinoff.

For now, fans can only hope to see Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan and others returning for family dinners with Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny whenever Boston Blue hits CBS’ fall lineup. And until then, all 14 seasons can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.