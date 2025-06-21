How Donnie Wahlberg And Other Blue Bloods Alums Commemorated The 1-Year Anniversary Of Filming The Series Finale

Blue Bloods was one of the many shows that ended in 2024, but the franchise is making a comeback in the form of a new spinoff, Boston Blue. That new show is set to premiere as part the 2025 TV schedule later this year. As Donnie Wahlberg prepares to step back into the shoes of Detective Danny Reagan, he’s also paying tribute to what came before. Wahlberg and some of his colleagues from the OG show commemorated the one-year anniversary of filming the series finale, and they did so in sweet ways.

It's hard to believe it’s already been a year since the Blue Bloods cast and crew filmed the final episode after 14 seasons. The series officially ended until December and, around that point, the cast and crew shared fond memories of the show. When it comes to this recent anniversary, Wahlberg took to his Instagram stories to repost a photo posted by executive producer Kevin Wade, which sows series finale call sheet. Wahlberg also added the caption “Last day of an era”:

This actually isn’t the first time that the series finale call sheet has been shared on social media. Last year, after filming wrapped, EP and writer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor included the bottom portion of the call sheet in a series of photos she posted. At the time, O'Connor's post referenced the famed Reagan family dinners. Fans can see that Wade’s recent photo gives more of a look at what the final day of production consisted of. Also, in his post, Wade shared a message for the fans who tuned in for 14 years:

A year ago today, Blue Bloods wrapped a pretty epic run after fourteen years. Cheers to the hundreds who brought it and the millions who watched it.

Marisa Ramirez, who portrayed Maria Baez, also commemorated the end of BB filming with a sweet Instagram post, with which she looked back at her time making the show Even though Danny will be in a new city with a new partner for Boston Blue, Ramirez is not letting that fact hinder her feelings about the original show. She shouted out the “best cast and crew in the business" and posted a picture of herself in full Baez gear. Check out the post, which is making me miss Marisa so much:

Plenty of fans took to the comments of Ramirez’s post to share how much they miss Blue Bloods. And they’re not the only ones. Ramirez’s co-star, Abigail Hawk (who portrayed Abigail Baker) expressed love for Ramirez, and it makes me wish that Detectives Baez and Baker had more scenes together:

I miss you, my talented wonderful friend.

Even though the spinoff is on the way, I still feel a way about Blue Bloods' cancellation, especially knowing how well the show was doing in the ratings. Additionally, lead actor Tom Selleck publicly voiced his opinion on the cancellation and his desire to continue playing Frank Reagan. That doesn’t mean that more Reagans won’t show up on Boston Blue, but they more than likely won't show up all that frequently.

Nevertheless, fans of the franchise still have their memories of Blue Bloods to look to. I'm also glad to see Donnie Wahlberg and co. look back on filming the final episode. Check out the exploits of the Reagan family by streaming all 14 episodes of the show with a Paramount+ subscription. Also, be on the lookout for Boston Blue, which premieres this fall on CBS.