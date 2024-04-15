I Was Shocked To Hear Bluey Might Be Canceled After That Extended Finale Reveal, But Now A Producer Has Addressed The Rumors

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Bluey Season 3 finale, "The Sign." Read at your own risk!

Bluey brought about a real tear-jerker of an ending with its Season 3 finale, and its longest episode to date came with some very big moments. After a penultimate ep that featured a cheeky Doctor Who nod and hints that the Heeler family aimed to sell their home, the season finale confirmed that was the plan, but the story ultimately (and thankfully) went in a different direction. Still, the final moments were so jarring that some viewers felt it meant the series was ending, further propelled by recent speculation. Now that the season is over, one of Bluey's producers has given a definitive answer on the show's future.

The Heeler family was packed up and ready to move to a new city after Bandit accepted a job that paid much more money, but the buyers backed out at the last minute, leading Bandit to reverse the decision after finally realizing that no one in the family truly wanted to leave their home behind. The choice, despite not actually changing anything, did exude "final episode" vibes, as did the lack of music in the credits afterward. Producer Sam Moor set the record straight on BBC Radio 4's Today program, and confirmed the show's status (via The BBC) isn't one that fans need to fet over. In his words:

No it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you. We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.

As some might've guessed, based on Bluey creator Joe Brumm's desire for longer episodes, the beloved toon isn't joining the list of shows ending in 2024. Presumably, this means we'll be able to use our Disney+ subscriptions to watch Season 4 whenever the official renewal order is publicised. As of writing, the show has not yet been confirmed for a fourth round, but Brumm and Sam Moor's comments make them sound far from worried about the Heelers' fates.

I was shocked to hear how many fans were worried about Bluey, especially considering the massive amount of hype surrounding the Aussie import. A hardware store renamed itself after an episode, and there's even a theme park being constructed in Australia. Fans in the United States were reacting to the Season 3 finale all across social media, so there's no lack of doting eyeballs pointing in the pup family's direction.

Parents are undoubtedly relieved to hear there's no end for Bluey in sight, considering it's the hottest children's show on the market, and it's one that's also enjoyable for an older audience. There's no shortage of life lessons parents can learn from the Heelers, and it ranks highly on CinemaBlend's best animated shows of all time. Hopefully, it continues to earn that high ranking through future adventures, with a long life and many more episodes to come.

Watch the entirety of Bluey right now on Disney+, and catch it every day on Disney Junior at various times. Now that the Heelers are officially staying in town, I can't wait to see what the next season will bring for them and the other changes they'll be going through.