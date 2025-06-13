Will Shrinking Go On After Season 3? Jason Segel Weighs In On The Apple TV+ Show’s Future

With every show you love, a question always looms about when it will end. Some series wind up prematurely on the list of shows canceled in 2025 , for example, while others intentionally come to an end. In the case of Shrinking , Season 3 will come out sometime in the near-ish future (they’re filming it right now), and many are wondering whether it will go on from there. Now, Jason Segel has addressed the upcoming Apple TV+ show’s future.

In the past, co-creator Bill Lawrence has said that there was a three-season plan for Shrinking, which Vulture’s Jesse David Fox mentioned on the Good One podcast . He then asked Segel if Season 3 felt like a final season. In response, the actor and co-creator of what I would consider one of Apple TV+’s best shows said:

I’d be really surprised if it was the final season. We’ve all been around a long time. It seems to be doing really well. Yes, maybe it’s the final season. Maybe. You never know. I don’t know, we’re all having a great time. The stories haven’t run dry; I know there are ideas for how to make sure they don’t run dry.

At the end of 2024, around the time Shrinking’s Season 2 finale dropped, the LA Times asked Bill Lawrence if he could “see the show going beyond” Season 3. In response, the showrunner explained that “this story is over in three seasons,” noting that people might not be thrilled if the show’s continued primary focus was on Jimmy grieving his wife and trying to parent his daughter.

However, he also said that with Season 3, they are “putting Easter eggs in it” that will hint at the potential story for Season 4.

So, all of that information plays right into the point Jason Segel made here. While one chapter is coming to a close, they don’t think the show is ending, as the Jimmy actor explained:

The real truth of when the show will end is when we, as creators, call it.

Now, I’m an optimistic person, so as I read this, it makes me very hopeful that Shrinking will go on well beyond Season 3. It seems like Segel and co. want to keep telling this story, especially since they’d start a new chapter of it with Season 4.

Obviously, the How I Met Your Mother star is aware that the show could get canceled at any time. However, right now, it seems like the end isn’t in immediate sight:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Look, Apple could pull the plug. But I think when we feel like we’re repeating ourselves or that we’ve run out of things to say then we’ll call it.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

To get a taste of Apple TV+, you can get the first week for free, which gives you the opportunity to watch a show like Shrinking. Then, to keep it around and catch new episodes, you can pay $9.99 per month.

This is the kind of mentality I love to see. Yes, Shrinking was one of my favorite shows of 2024 , and it is one of my favorite comedies ever. So, I’d love to see it go on forever. However, I also appreciate a project that knows when to end. The last thing I want is the show to overstay its welcome and tell a story that isn’t as good as the ones we’ve gotten so far.