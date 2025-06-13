Will Shrinking Go On After Season 3? Jason Segel Weighs In On The Apple TV+ Show’s Future
Will we get to keep going to therapy?
With every show you love, a question always looms about when it will end. Some series wind up prematurely on the list of shows canceled in 2025, for example, while others intentionally come to an end. In the case of Shrinking, Season 3 will come out sometime in the near-ish future (they’re filming it right now), and many are wondering whether it will go on from there. Now, Jason Segel has addressed the upcoming Apple TV+ show’s future.
In the past, co-creator Bill Lawrence has said that there was a three-season plan for Shrinking, which Vulture’s Jesse David Fox mentioned on the Good One podcast. He then asked Segel if Season 3 felt like a final season. In response, the actor and co-creator of what I would consider one of Apple TV+’s best shows said:
At the end of 2024, around the time Shrinking’s Season 2 finale dropped, the LA Times asked Bill Lawrence if he could “see the show going beyond” Season 3. In response, the showrunner explained that “this story is over in three seasons,” noting that people might not be thrilled if the show’s continued primary focus was on Jimmy grieving his wife and trying to parent his daughter.
However, he also said that with Season 3, they are “putting Easter eggs in it” that will hint at the potential story for Season 4.
So, all of that information plays right into the point Jason Segel made here. While one chapter is coming to a close, they don’t think the show is ending, as the Jimmy actor explained:
Now, I’m an optimistic person, so as I read this, it makes me very hopeful that Shrinking will go on well beyond Season 3. It seems like Segel and co. want to keep telling this story, especially since they’d start a new chapter of it with Season 4.
Obviously, the How I Met Your Mother star is aware that the show could get canceled at any time. However, right now, it seems like the end isn’t in immediate sight:
This is the kind of mentality I love to see. Yes, Shrinking was one of my favorite shows of 2024, and it is one of my favorite comedies ever. So, I’d love to see it go on forever. However, I also appreciate a project that knows when to end. The last thing I want is the show to overstay its welcome and tell a story that isn’t as good as the ones we’ve gotten so far.
It seems like Jason Segel has that mentality, too, so I think it’s safe to assume that we’ll be able to use an Apple TV+ subscription to stream more than three seasons of Shrinking as long as the team behind it wants to keep making it (and it seems like they do).
