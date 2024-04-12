Will Bluey Do More Long Episodes After 'The Sign'? The Creator Shares His Thoughts

It's a big time for Bluey fans, as many Americans who love the Aussie children's show will be using their Disney+ subscriptions to watch the longest episode the series has ever done. The trailer makes it look like it'll be an exciting moment for the Heeler family, and after the previous episode dropped a cheeky Doctor Who reference and another big reveal, viewers are intrigued. There's a lot of hype, and now it has some wondering if this long episode will be the first of many. Well, creator Joe Brumm has weighed in on the possibility of longer Bluey episodes, and his comments are promising.

Ahead of the premiere of "The Sign" on the 2024 TV schedule, Brumm took some time to speak to Deadline about the series and the first-ever 30-minute episode of the children's show. As for whether this episode is a one-off instance or we can expect more like it in the future, the creator gave his perspective and what it would take for him to pursue it again:

I’m loving going longer on ‘The Sign’, and I’d love to try to go longer — I definitely would not rule that out. That’s why I’m very interested to see how The Sign goes down with the audience. Obviously it’s four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?

There's some clear interest from the audience wanting to see this super-sized Bluey episode, but whether they'll want episodes of this length to be the norm is another question. While it would be cool to see more game-changing episodes in the future for the parents watching, will a young child gravitate toward the longer runtime in the same way? Considering the average Bluey episode is about 7 minutes long, it's a question I'm pondering for sure.

Perhaps the power of Bluey shouldn't be doubted, given that it has a theme park in the works and a hardware store changed its name to be themed after an episode. Since the series' life lessons have resonated with many parents just as much as children's, there may be a market for the kid's show to escape the boundaries of the genre if the situation calls for it. The fact that I'm thinking about it so deeply may be evidence that Bluey is worthy of longer episodes, because I know I'd watch them.

Another exciting possibility is that the success of this episode may even lead to Joe Brumm developing a Bluey movie, and follow in the footsteps of many other beloved kids shows. Paw Patrol is one example of a kids' show that had success at the box office, so it's not a stretch to think Bluey could eventually find its way to the silver screen. I would have to wonder what a movie based on the show would be about, however, considering the series itself tends to live in the mundane day-to-day life of an average family, I'd assume it'd stick to stories like that for a feature film.

Catch the super-sized episode of Bluey -- "The Sign" -- on Disney Junior and Disney+ beginning on Sunday, April 14. Of course, some of the parents at CinemaBlend will be tuning in and maybe even writing about whatever shocking developments may come from this special episode.