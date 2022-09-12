Britney Spears Explains Why She ‘Probably’ Won’t Perform Again In Post Blasting Touring Conditions

Britney Spears currently has a hit alongside pop legend Elton John, but that doesn’t mean she’s excited about getting back on the road and performing. In fact, according to a new social media post, the singer is “probably” done performing entirely.

Spears made the admission during a larger social media post in which she discussed some of her frustrations with past tours and the people she was forced to work with. The experience left her "pretty traumatized for life." You can read an excerpt below...

I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point

A lot of Spears' specific criticisms seem to come down to a lack of say in the decisions made when she performed. She was apparently unhappy with many of the dancers she was asked to perform with. She felt they were specifically chosen because they were smaller than her. In addition, she was apparently always frustrated about not having more of a say in the pictures taken and which ones were chosen for publicity. That's why she's so proactive in taking her own photos now. You can read the full Instagram post below…

Britney Spears’ intentions to “probably” not perform again aren’t coming out of nowhere. The singer’s former manager, Larry Rudolph, said back in 2021 that she told him she wanted to retire, and many fans have wondered whether she’d ever do another full tour. The questions have gotten a little louder with the end of her conservatorship and now her hit with Elton John, but if Spears isn’t interested in performing again, then she’s not interested in performing again. The history of music is filled with a lot of singers and bands who continued to play music but rarely performed any of it in public.

Since the much publicized end of her conservatorship, Spears has primarily used social media to communicate with fans. Some of the posts have been updates and musings about her daily life, while others have focused on calling out those she feels wronged her during the period in which she wasn't allowed to speak freely. Her parents and sometimes sister have been the most common targets, but she has also been open more recently about some of the parenting struggles she has had, as well as issues with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears is, of course, most famous for singing, but she's also done acting and put in plenty of media appearances. She was a judge on the US version of X-Factor alongside Simon Cowell. It's unclear whether the pop legend is also going to avoid those opportunities, but if she does, she should know many of her fans will be ready to watch if she ever changes her mind.