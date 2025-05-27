How Does Jennifer Lopez Feel After Finalizing Her Divorce From Ben Affleck? ‘Seems Like The Perfect Summer…’

Much of the buzz surrounding Jennifer Lopez over the past year has been linked to her high-profile love life. Earlier this year, Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, who she married in 2022, after rumors swirled around the stability of their relationship. Insiders have since dropped claims about how Lopez has been doing since the dissolution of her latest marriage. The 55-year-old multihyphenate herself is now speaking out about how she’s doing, and it seems like she’s leaning on positive vibes.

JLo has been busy as of late and, just this week, she served as host of the American Music Awards. Before she took to the stage at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas for the show, she spoke with People about what she’s been up to. The A-lister appeared to be very enthusiastic about what she has coming down the pipeline. Aside from her professional obligations, she also seems set on “being free and being happy”:

I’m excited to tour. I’m excited first to go do Pride. I’m super excited about that. I’m working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there. It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy. Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal.

The “On the Floor” singer will embark upon her Up All Night Live tour, her first tour in six years. She was previously set to tour back in 2024 with her This is Me… Now tour. However, she ultimately canceled the tour in order to spend time with family and friends. That decision also coincided with rumors about the Marry Me star’s relationship with Ben Affleck. Now, the singer appears eager to get back to work, and it sounds like her 7-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are going to join her:

I think my kids are going to come to Pride because I’m doing more of a concert [at WorldPride], so I’m excited about that. They’re sweet. They’re the best.

As of late, Jennifer Lopez has also expressed gratitude for this time in her life. She shared an Instagram post in April, with which she expressed how thankful she is for her “body,” the “people who make [her] heart full” and “the little moments that become the best memories.” Lopez hasn’t opened up about her latest divorce, though it was said that she was supportive of Ben Affleck deciding to share comments on it.

When it comes to work, JLo spent time promoting her upcoming 2025 movie release, Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which earned her a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival. She also recently wrapped her work on Office Romance, a new rom-com that’ll see her star alongside Ben Goldstein. There’s no firm indication as to what’s going on in the starlet’s love life, though insiders suggest she has a work-centric mindset right now.

It remains to be seen whether Jennifer Lopez may truly jump back into the dating pool but, at present, it’s lovely to hear that she’s excited to work and ready for the summer. To say that she’s a talented artist would be an understatement, and it’ll be exciting to see what kind of major moments her upcoming performances yield.