Paris Hilton Shares Thoughts On Britney Spears' New Song With Elton John (And She Said More Than 'That's Hot' This Time)
It is hot though.
Elton John is on a roll when it comes to bringing his songs to life in new ways. After "Cold Heart" with Dua Lipa, he teamed up with Britney Spears’ for his latest collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer.’ The song seems to have caught on, hitting the Billboard charts this week and competing for a U.K. #1 title. One other person who apparently agrees the song has something special is Spears’ pal Paris Hilton. This time around though, she did more than throw out her signature “that’s hot” catchphrase to boot.
I mean, honestly, if Spears takes back her Instagram with a topless photo or does something else memorable, the socialite and reality TV star has responded “that’s hot.” Every once and awhile Paris Hilton will accentuate a post with another of her catchphrases, “sliving,” but she’s generally pretty brief in regards to her thoughts.
Not here, though. This time around, there’s video! In fact, Hilton went all out, throwing on dreamy pink and dancing around her signature pink car while singing the song lyrics. She accompanied the post with a longer message congratulating her pal and noting she has the song “on repeat.”
It’s Britney bitch…and the queen is officially back @britneyspears 👑🧚♀️💖✨ “Hold Me Closer” is officially out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis 🥹💕 #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/82t77rtxc5August 26, 2022
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton have a long history of being in each others’ lives. They were seen out and about together in the early aughts. (The pic is worth it just to see the fashion.)
Spears even accepted a VMA from The Simple Life star back in 2008. She later invited her to her wedding, after which Hilton gushed about the “magical fairytale” setting when she wed Sam Asghari and more. (Spears did not attend Hilton’s wedding, though reports indicate she was invited.) Now, she seems overwhelmingly positive about where her pal’s career is headed too.
Of the collaboration, Spears has also seemed grateful and excited. After having deleted her Instagram, Spears took to Twitter to talk about teaming up with Elton John and the point she’s at currently in her career, noting,
Whether “Hold Me Closer” ends up landing Britney Spears a No. 1 hit, there’s no doubt the song marks a big moment for the pop singer. Spears previously seemed as if she was in retirement and had no plans to sing, record or perform again. Her agent said in 2021 that he and Spears hadn’t communicated or worked together for 2 and a half years. Now, she's seemingly back at it in some capacity, which is good news for the fans who have been waiting six years for new music.
Spears had been busy celebrating the end of her conservatorship and wedding her partner Sam Asghari. You can only celebrate a new beginning for so long, however, and in this case the singer has a large fanbase who clearly were ready for her to make a musical comeback, particularly after all that's gone on with the "Free Britney" movement. What this song means for Spears’ future is still up in the air, but it’s nice to know she has options. That’s hot.
