After Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Kids, And Ex Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Weighs In

Britney Spears has been able to enjoy a lot more of her life lately. The pop superstar was able to release new music (and with the legendary Elton John, no less) recently, after finally being able to marry her long-time love, Sam Asghari, in a celeb-filled ceremony and spending quite a bit of her free time opening up about her life over the past many years on social media. With that, though, one thing Spears has not been able to find much joy in is her relationship with her family, including her teen sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, after some public drama between Spears, her kids, and Federline , Asghari has weighed in.

What Did Sam Asghari Say About The Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Sons, And Kevin Federline?

It was just a few days ago that an interview done by Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, and Jayden James aired, where their youngest son spoke about why the two didn’t attend Spears’ recent wedding. The singer shared a lengthy post on Instagram in response to his interview, which included her asking Jayden to “tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn…,” and Sam Asghari backed her up by commenting:

Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy

Oof. For a bit more context here, in Spears’ missive to Jayden, she also mentioned that she “helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years,” and responded to her sons seeming to take Federline’s side by staying away from her fairytale wedding and Jayden doing the ITV interview by noting that “the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life.” Asghari seems to be referring to those points made by Spears, along with the fact that Federline has two younger children with his current wife, and two older kids from a previous relationship.

For a time in late 2021, when Britney Spears was still seeking to be free of the conservatorship that had ruled her life for 13 years, it seemed as though Kevin Federline was completely supportive of the move . Since Spears gained that freedom last November, though, things appear to have taken a turn in the relationship between both Spears and Federline, and Spears and their two teen sons. In late April, after Spears announced her pregnancy with Asghari and Federline shared his congratulations , she posted and then deleted Instagram comments claiming that Federline wouldn’t see her while she was pregnant , which he denied.

About a month ago, news of the interview that Kevin Federline and Jayden James did spread, and Asghari spoke up by saying that because the boys will be 18 before much longer, Federline’s “gravy train” would soon be over and that the teens may soon “realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”