'Sincerely F--- You!' Britney Spears Slams Past Relationships And Shares Lingerie Pics To 'Feel Beautiful'

Baring her body and soul.

Britney Spears taps her hands together dancing in the Hold It Against Me music video.
(Image credit: JIVE)

Britney Spears has been known to bare it all a time or two, whether she’s sharing nude bathtub pics or disrobing at the beach. In a series of posts shared on Sunday, the “...Baby One More Time” singer bared her body and her soul as she donned some lacy lingerie that she said made her “feel beautiful” as she lambasted her ex-husband Sam Asghari and other men from her past for never making her feel that way.

There was no dancing from Britney Spears in the Instagram posts shared April 13, as fans have seen so often in the past. The former pop star stood, staring into the camera as she showed off a black-and-white lace bra and risque black bottoms to match. Check out the post below:

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

A photo posted by on

In the lengthy caption, she opened up about not being able to share her full self with partners after being “disrespected in bed”:

I might look really pretty but I’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred. I’m not even lying… my closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed. Why the fuck would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful ???

It's likely Britney Spears is referring to Sam Asghari in the post, who she dated for six years before their 2022 fairytale wedding. The Traitors star filed to end his marriage to Britney Spears just one year later, with the divorce being finalized in May 2024.

She also may also be referencing Paul Soliz, her former housekeeper, who was involved in the Chateau Martmont incident last May in which Spears injured her ankle. The singer reportedly broke up with Soliz again recently. Her Instagram post continued:

It’s so bitter sweet, but I knew my REAL heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who I KNEW would utterly and completely destroy me… so kinda fucked up a 6 year relationship 😳😳😳 2 year relationship… that’s a very long time to dream of the real deal, but guess what, I was 100% right. So they think they played me ??? I realize I played their asses as well 😳😳😳😳😳😳

It’s unknown if her words are aimed at any other specific exes. Before Sam Asghari and Paul Soliz, she was married to Kevin Federline for three years, and she’s had several other public relationships — most notably, her infamous romance and breakup with Justin Timberlake, details of which were among the biggest reveals in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

She had one final middle finger for those who have done her wrong, writing:

Psss I also know how cruel the world is, but I still would rather share with the world than men who have utterly and completely destroyed my heart. It frankly cuts straight through the bullshit… it’s me and my teddy bear aka husband Henry 😳😳😳😂😂😂 and as for the men of the world… sincerely FUCK YOU !!!

Britney Spears wasn’t done with just the one lingerie post, though. In addition to some images of the beach from her house (and a clip of a man riding a horse while standing), she mentioned the “spiritual cleansing of laughter, tears, insanity, and all the emotions that allow my heart to let go and heal !!!” In yet another separate post that featured the same bra and panty set as above, she wrote:

Life goes on… people move on… know your self-worth !!! Learn from mistakes and protect your heart, always !!! And if you really want to, embarrass the shit out of the people who did you wrong, I mean, I would never do that but… 🤔🙄😳😂😂 👠

We can only guess what has inspired Britney Spears’ latest musings, but if the men in her life don’t make her feel beautiful, I’m glad to see she’s finding ways to do that herself.

