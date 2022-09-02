Britney Spears Responds After Son Jayden Explains Why He Didn't Attend Her Wedding

Britney Spears has regained control of her life since the 13-year conservatorship that was run by her father, Jamie Spears, ended last November. In the months since, she’s been able to begin doing a number of things she was prohibited from before, including releasing new music (and with legend Elton John) , and marrying her longtime love, Sam Asghari , in June. But, her relationship with her family is very much still fractured, and after her sons didn’t attend her wedding, and her youngest child, Jayden Federline, explained why, Spears has responded by saying “I send all the love in the world to you” while “it deeply saddens” her to hear his words.

What Did Britney Spears’ Son Say About Not Going To Her Wedding?

Britney Spears has always spoken lovingly about her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), to the point where they are now the only family aside from her new husband whom she does have kind words for. However, when she married Asghari in the lavish, celebrity-filled ceremony , many wondered why her children weren’t there. Jayden has now spoken out, telling a documentary filmmaker (via Daily Mail ) that the boys have “no hate” for their famous mother, but:

I 100% think this [relationship] can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again…At the time [of the wedding] it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms.

Jayden even spoke directly to his mother during the interview, which will air today on ITV in the U.K. today, telling Spears, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.” Spears does seem to have heard his comments, and as she has done so often in the past year or so, has now taken to social media to offer her response.

What Did Britney Spears Say In Response To Jayden Federline’s Interview?

Fans who’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram, or even just social media in general, will know that the past several weeks have seen a lot of activity from the singer in the form of a feud between herself and her sons’ father, Kevin Federline, largely because he allowed the children to be part of the wide-ranging interview (which he reportedly did because Federline and his boys with Spears are worried about her mental health ). Well, Spears took to Instagram once again to respond to Jayden, saying, in part:

Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!

In August, Spears posted about feeling ignored by her kids when they used to visit her and accused her ex of keeping marijuana within easy reach of the teens, and Federline then responded by posting videos which appeared to show the superstar arguing with and berating her sons. Spears and Federline’s posts were taken down a short time later , and Spears even deleted her Instagram account for a time .

As noted earlier, Spears has also been very public about her dislike of how both her parents acted right before and during her conservatorship, but during his interview, Jayden stuck by his grandparents and said “they are not bad people.” But, Spears also addressed this in her post, adding:

Pss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.

Spears ended her post with a thumbs up emoji, and you can read her whole response, below:

It’s clear that the tensions between Britney Spears and her sons, as well as those with other family and her ex-husband, are unlikely to be over quickly. All we can hope for is that the pop star will eventually be able to have the face to face chat with Jayden James and Sean Preston that they all seem to want before much longer, so that they can begin to work on their relationship.