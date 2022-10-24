Call Me Kat And American Horror Story's Leslie Jordan Is Dead At 67

One of the brightest personalities in Hollywood has now been dimmed ever so slightly, as actor Leslie Jordan, the charismatic co-star of Fox's Call Me Kat opposite Cheyenne Jackson and Mayim Bialik, has died. He was 67 years old.

The details behind Leslie Jordan's sudden and unfortunate death are still being investigated. According to TMZ, the American Horror Story vet was driving his BMW through Hollywood on the morning of Monday, October 24, and it stands to reason that he went through some form of medical emergency that left him unable to maneuver the vehicle properly. After this point, he reportedly crashed his car into the side of a nearby building.

We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Leslie Jordan as they go through this mournful time. There won't be many more like him in any of our lifetimes.

More to come...