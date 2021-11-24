Candace Cameron Bure And More Hallmark Stars Send Love To Lacey Chabert After Sister's Unexpected Death
Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy, but that’s especially true when you lose someone during a time of year that’s supposed to bring families and friends closer together so that they can celebrate. Unfortunately, Hallmark movies and Mean Girls cast member Lacey Chabert and her family are now dealing with such a loss, after the star’s older sister, Wendy, died suddenly. Now, Candace Cameron Bure and more Hallmark movie stars are sending love to Chabert after the announcement.
Lacey Chabert took to her Instagram page recently to share the sad news that her sister had passed away. Let’s take a look at Chabert’s post in remembrance of her sibling, and then see what some of her fellow Hallmark stars had to say.
While we don’t have any clear details right now on what happened to Chabert’s sister Wendy, it’s pretty obvious that her family, which included her two sons, were completely unprepared for it. Chabert asked for prayers, and it seems like she’s going to get plenty of them. Here’s how former Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure responded:
A number of stars that the actress has either worked with or befriended during her long career flooded the comments on Chabert’s post, as well as other Hallmark movie stars, including former The Real co-host and star of the recent movie The Santa Stakeout, Tamera Mowry-Housley, who said:
Chabert also got a response from one of her Hallmark movie co-stars, Will Kemp, who worked with her in the network’s Love, Romance & Chocolate in 2019, and last year’s holiday film, Christmas Waltz.
As anyone who’s lost a loved one, under any circumstances, probably knows, “heartbreaking” is almost not even a strong enough word to describe how people feel after such a sad and surprising event. It will take Chabert and her family a long time to heal, but well-wishes like the ones above and those from others, like Hallmark’s former star Danica McKeller, will probably help lighten the load a tiny bit. McKellar noted:
Nikki DeLoach, star of Hallmark movies like The Perfect Catch and the recently released Hallmark Movies & Mysteries title, Five More Minutes, summed many of the comments up nicely by saying:
Lacey Chabert and her family are in our thoughts as they deal with this troubling time.
