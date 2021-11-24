Candace Cameron Bure And More Hallmark Stars Send Love To Lacey Chabert After Sister's Unexpected Death

Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy, but that’s especially true when you lose someone during a time of year that’s supposed to bring families and friends closer together so that they can celebrate. Unfortunately, Hallmark movies and Mean Girls cast member Lacey Chabert and her family are now dealing with such a loss, after the star’s older sister, Wendy, died suddenly. Now, Candace Cameron Bure and more Hallmark movie stars are sending love to Chabert after the announcement.

Lacey Chabert took to her Instagram page recently to share the sad news that her sister had passed away. Let’s take a look at Chabert’s post in remembrance of her sibling, and then see what some of her fellow Hallmark stars had to say.

While we don’t have any clear details right now on what happened to Chabert’s sister Wendy, it’s pretty obvious that her family, which included her two sons, were completely unprepared for it. Chabert asked for prayers, and it seems like she’s going to get plenty of them. Here’s how former Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure responded:

Lacy, we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family 🙏🏻. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend ❤️

A number of stars that the actress has either worked with or befriended during her long career flooded the comments on Chabert’s post, as well as other Hallmark movie stars, including former The Real co-host and star of the recent movie The Santa Stakeout, Tamera Mowry-Housley, who said:

Oh dear Lacey! I’m so so sorry!!!!!!! Praying for you, Wendy’s family and your family! 💔🙏🏽

Chabert also got a response from one of her Hallmark movie co-stars, Will Kemp, who worked with her in the network’s Love, Romance & Chocolate in 2019, and last year’s holiday film, Christmas Waltz .

My gosh. This is heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss. Sending huge love to you all. ❤️

As anyone who’s lost a loved one, under any circumstances, probably knows, “heartbreaking” is almost not even a strong enough word to describe how people feel after such a sad and surprising event. It will take Chabert and her family a long time to heal, but well-wishes like the ones above and those from others, like Hallmark’s former star Danica McKeller, will probably help lighten the load a tiny bit . McKellar noted:

Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you. 🙏 I don't know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all. ❤

Nikki DeLoach, star of Hallmark movies like The Perfect Catch and the recently released Hallmark Movies & Mysteries title, Five More Minutes, summed many of the comments up nicely by saying:

Lacey, I am so so sorry. This is just devastating on such a level that there are no words. Please know that I will be praying for you and your whole family. Sending you a massive amount of love.

Lacey Chabert and her family are in our thoughts as they deal with this troubling time.