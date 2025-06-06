Lacey Chabert's Newest Hallmark Holiday Movie Has Been Announced, And I'm Pumped It's Not Going The Christmas Route
So much to love about this.
It’s practically guaranteed that Lacey Chabert will appear at least once each year on Hallmark’s movie schedule leading up to the holidays — they don’t call her the Queen of Christmas for nothing! However, this year we won’t even have to wait that long, as her next movie has been announced, and it has her celebrating a different holiday. Chabert will star in Haul Out the Halloween, which is coming to the 2025 TV schedule this fall.
As you may be able to tell from the title, Haul Out the Halloween is the third movie in Lacey Chabert’s previous Countdown to Christmas movies Haul Out the Holly (2022) and its 2023 sequel, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. We may be subbing out the hot cocoa for pumpkin spice, but I can only imagine that the neighbors on Evergreen Lane bring just as much spirit to their Halloween decorations as they do around Christmastime.
According to TV Insider, the whole gang will be back for the threequel, including Wes Brown alongside Lacey Chabert. We’ll also see their neighbors played by Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky and Ellen Travolta. Just as Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up featured a new family on the block, Haul Out the Halloween will introduce some new neighbors played by a pretty special couple.
Keeping with the theme of the season, Halloweentown veteran Kimberly Brown will play Luna, with her Halloweentown II co-star and real-life husband Daniel Kountz playing Marvin, the new residents of Evergreen Lane. Brown and Lacey Chabert have been friends for years, with the Hallmark queen even throwing the former Nickelodeon star a bridal shower.
Hallmark has been producing a lot more Christmas movie sequels lately (Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story and Three Wiser Men and a Boy, for example), but this is the first I can think of that takes an established Christmas story and moves it to a different holiday. I daresay Haul Out the Halloween might be the best Halloween/Christmas mashup since The Nightmare Before Christmas.
The official synopsis describes the movie as follows:
It’s always great to see Lacey Chabert announce a new Hallmark movie, and I’m really excited to see what she brings to the presumably not-so-spooky season. It’s an added bonus that we don’t have to wait until the Countdown to Christmas to see her next project! No date has been announced for the film yet, so keep your eyes out for updates.
