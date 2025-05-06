Lacey Chabert Revealed The One Hallmark Role She Wants To Return To, And I Also Need This 'So Badly'

Lacey Chabert doesn’t see any end in sight to her Hallmark career and seems to constantly be signing up for new projects, paying no mind to any opinions saying she's too old. She is set to head up more upcoming Hallmark movies, and some of those will certainly turn into favorites. She’s no stranger to playing the same character across multiple films on the network, and has revealed one role she definitely wants to return to, and I need it just as badly.

The Mean Girls alum has starred in 40+ Hallmark films since 2010, and her new multi-picture deal guarantees even more on the way. But despite the many roles she’s had and the many that are yet to come, Chabert admitted to Swooon that there’s one in particular she would love to reprise. In her words:

I always wanted to make another All of My Heart. It didn’t happen, but I just wanted to see those characters one more time so badly. But I love working with Brennan [Elliott]. I mean, 10 movies now.

All of My Heart premiered on Valentine’s Day 2015 and followed Chabert’s young caterer who inherits a country home she has to share and renovate with a career-obsessed Wall Street Trader, played by Elliott. It was the duo’s first film together, and they've have since co-starred in 10 follow-up movies. So even though All of My Heart was a one-and-done, at least for now, it has been nice to still see Chabert and Elliott in other movies together.

That being said, if All of My Heart were to get a sequel after all these years, where would Jenny and Brian be today, and what would they be up to? Perhaps the sequel could have a similar plot to the first movie, but they inherit a hotel or restaurant rather than a house. Of course, the love story between Jenny and Brian would have to continue, but maybe there could be some obstacles coming their way. Either way, an All of My Heart sequel would be pretty great. It might be 10 years since the movie premiered, but it’s never too late to make it happen.

Considering Hallmark has been making decisions fans haven’t loved lately, it’s hard to tell whether they’ll really take Chabert up on the sequel. The network hasn’t been doing as wel as before, and there’s one big change I’m hoping they make with their upcoming Christmas lineup and that is having more high tier scripts. Perhaps that’s where All of My Heart could come in as a sequel. A Christmas sequel. One can dream.

Hallmark may not be thinking about a sequel to All of My Heart any time soon, but another one of Lacey Chabert’s movies could get a spinoff. There have been talks of her 2024 film, His and Hers, getting a sequel or TV series. Coincidentally, it co-starred Brennan Elliot, so perhaps the network just loves the idea of the two of them working together, and they’re not the only ones.