As Carrie Underwood’s First Season As An American Idol Judge Begins, The Showrunner Weighs In On One Big ‘Decision’ She Made

As part of your 2025 TV premiere schedule , American Idol made its return on March 9th, along with longtime judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. However, a new addition to the competition series was beloved Idol winner, Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy Perry this year as judge. Before the season 23 premiere, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick got real about one big “decision” the country singer previously made.

Back in January, before American Idol’s 23rd season premiered, Carrie Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Despite her beautiful rendition of the patriotic tune, her decision to perform at the inauguration came with some fan backlash . However, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick weighed in with The Wrap on Underwood’s big “decision” to sing at the then-president-elect’s inauguration, and here’s what she said:

That was her decision. Katy Perry, who was a judge on our show, sang at the last inauguration as well, so isn’t that great that two American Idol judges sang at the last two inaugurations.

Megan Michaels Wolflick also pointed out that Carrie Underwood “handled very well” the technical difficulties her inauguration performance faced. After her backing music was glitching, the “Before He Cheats” singer continued to sing her song in acapella. Michaels Wolflick continued to say how she believed Underwood's American Idol roots possibly played a big role in how she was able to handle herself at the inauguration:

[Underwood] held her own, and she remained cool, calm and collected, and I think a lot of that has to do with Idol and all of her live experience, starting at a young age, being on live television for Idol.

It’s true that whenever you perform on live TV, you have to be mentally prepared to manage any unexpected mishaps. Through Carrie Underwood’s quick thinking and calmness, you’d completely forget there were ever any backing track glitches.

Just when you thought Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry couldn’t have more in common with each other. After all, the two are top-selling artists, they’ve both had Las Vegas residencies, and now both have American Idol and inauguration connections. It proves that Perry handed the torch to the best person who can take her place on the judge’s panel.

The Teenage Dream singer did, indeed, sing “Firework” triumphantly during Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. Not to mention Jennifer Lopez, who was a recurring judge on American Idol until the show’s FOX cancellation , also sang at Biden’s inauguration tunes like “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.” The tradition of American Idol judges performing at presidential inaugurations highlights artists taking the stage to be a part of historic moments.

Just as American Idol's new season begins, its showrunner, Megan Michaels Wolflick, clearly respects Carrie Underwood's big "decision" to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration. From choosing to be an American Idol contestant to later becoming a judge on the same show, the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer indeed isn't afraid to embrace opportunities made available for her.