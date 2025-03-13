As Carrie Underwood’s First Season As An American Idol Judge Begins, The Showrunner Weighs In On One Big ‘Decision’ She Made

News
By published

Carrie Underwood’s big “decision” before American Idol’s premiere.

Carrie Underwood watching Sonny Tennet&#039;s audition on the first episode of American Idol.
(Image credit: ABC)

As part of your 2025 TV premiere schedule, American Idol made its return on March 9th, along with longtime judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. However, a new addition to the competition series was beloved Idol winner, Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy Perry this year as judge. Before the season 23 premiere, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick got real about one big “decision” the country singer previously made.

Back in January, before American Idol’s 23rd season premiered, Carrie Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Despite her beautiful rendition of the patriotic tune, her decision to perform at the inauguration came with some fan backlash. However, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick weighed in with The Wrap on Underwood’s big “decision” to sing at the then-president-elect’s inauguration, and here’s what she said:

That was her decision. Katy Perry, who was a judge on our show, sang at the last inauguration as well, so isn’t that great that two American Idol judges sang at the last two inaugurations.

Megan Michaels Wolflick also pointed out that Carrie Underwood “handled very well” the technical difficulties her inauguration performance faced. After her backing music was glitching, the “Before He Cheats” singer continued to sing her song in acapella. Michaels Wolflick continued to say how she believed Underwood's American Idol roots possibly played a big role in how she was able to handle herself at the inauguration:

[Underwood] held her own, and she remained cool, calm and collected, and I think a lot of that has to do with Idol and all of her live experience, starting at a young age, being on live television for Idol.

It’s true that whenever you perform on live TV, you have to be mentally prepared to manage any unexpected mishaps. Through Carrie Underwood’s quick thinking and calmness, you’d completely forget there were ever any backing track glitches.

Just when you thought Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry couldn’t have more in common with each other. After all, the two are top-selling artists, they’ve both had Las Vegas residencies, and now both have American Idol and inauguration connections. It proves that Perry handed the torch to the best person who can take her place on the judge’s panel.

The Teenage Dream singer did, indeed, sing “Firework” triumphantly during Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. Not to mention Jennifer Lopez, who was a recurring judge on American Idol until the show’s FOX cancellation, also sang at Biden’s inauguration tunes like “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.” The tradition of American Idol judges performing at presidential inaugurations highlights artists taking the stage to be a part of historic moments.

Just as American Idol’s new season begins, its showrunner, Megan Michaels Wolflick, clearly respects Carrie Underwood’s big “decision” to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. From choosing to be an American Idol contestant to later becoming a judge on the same show, the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer indeed isn’t afraid to embrace opportunities made available for her. New episodes of American Idol premiere every Sunday at 8/7c as well as streaming on your Hulu subscription.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Tracy Morgan doing the SNL Monologue and Daniel Radcliffe dressed as a priest in Miracle Workers

Hallelujah, Tracy Morgan Is Heading Back To TV. And In A Twist, Daniel Radcliffe Will Be Involved
Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3.

Womp, Womp: The Truth Behind Jason Isaacs' Nude Scene On The White Lotus Was Revealed, And It'll Likely Disappoint A Few Fans

Michael B. Jordan with arm around Miles Caton, both looking frightened at an unknown sight in Sinners

Spike Lee Has Seen Sinners, And He Shared An A+ Message For Ryan Coogler That Has Me Even More Hyped For The Vampire Movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Michael B. Jordan with arm around Miles Caton, both looking frightened at an unknown sight in Sinners
Spike Lee Has Seen Sinners, And He Shared An A+ Message For Ryan Coogler That Has Me Even More Hyped For The Vampire Movie
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State.
Critics Don’t Hold Back After Seeing The Electric State, Calling The Russo Brothers’ Flick ‘Derivative’ And ‘Soulless’
Tracy Morgan doing the SNL Monologue and Daniel Radcliffe dressed as a priest in Miracle Workers
Hallelujah, Tracy Morgan Is Heading Back To TV. And In A Twist, Daniel Radcliffe Will Be Involved
Brad Pitt in F1
‘If Brad Can't Drive, This Whole Film Wasn't Going To Work’: F1’s Director Explains How Brad Pitt Got Behind The Wheel For The Upcoming Film
Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried stand together teary eyed in Mamma Mia!
I Admire Amanda Seyfried's Determination To Make Mamma Mia 3 Happen, But Even She Has Questions About What's Going On With Meryl Streep
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny standing on a set together in Welcome To Wrexham.
'Long May It Reign.' Ryan Reynolds Is Apparently A Mythic Quest Fanatic, And He's Here To Shout Out Rob McElhenney
Jenna Ortega looking shocked in Death Of A Unicorn
'Call Me': Jenna Ortega Revealed Another Childhood Horror Classic That She Adores And Would Be Down To Join A Sequel For
David Corenswet as Superman getting suited up
Epic DC Fan Art Sees Alexandra Daddario's Wonder Woman And Jensen Ackles' Batman Teaming Up With The New Superman
Nikki Bella making her entrance in the 2025 Royal Rumble wearing her signature &quot;Fearless&quot; top and a red ball cap.
Nikki Bella Hasn't Been In The WWE Since Her Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance, But Her Latest Update Has Me Grabbing My Thinking Cap
Brad Pitt holding a bottle in Bullet Train.
Brad Pitt’s Divorce Was Recently Finalized After 8 Years. What’s Next For Him And Ines De Ramon?