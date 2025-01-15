Whoopi Goldberg Explains On The View Why She Has To ‘Support’ Carrie Underwood’s Inauguration Performance, Despite Some Backlash From Fans

The U.S. Presidential Inauguration is next week amid the 2025 TV schedule, and preparations are underway. Recently, it was reported that a major name in the music industry is set to perform at the event. Country singer Carrie Underwood has officially been tapped to perform “America the Beautiful” during the proceedings. Underwood’s decision to appear has been met with backlash from within some circles. The topic was also recently broached on The View, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg explained why she has to “support” Underwood.

After news of Carrie Underwood’s latest gig broke days ago, a number of commenters took to X and chastised the 41-year-old Grammy winner for choosing to take part. Their responses seemed to suggest that they specifically took issue with Underwood taking part in an event centered around U.S. Presidential Elect Donald Trump. Nevertheless, there is a subsection of the songstress’ fandom that did appear enthusiastic over the news.

During The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin opined that the public should move past the era of canceling people for their political leanings and expressed her belief that the “Before He Cheats” singer won’t be hurt by the move in the long run. Griffin’s colleague, Joy Behar, said that she wouldn’t have taken the job had she been in the singer’s position while also saying that by joining the event she’s “normalizing” the soon-to-be second term president. In the YouTube clip, Whoopi Goldberg then offered up the following response:

Do what you do. Listen, people do what they do for whatever reasons. It’s like Joe [Scarborough] and Mika [Brzezinski]. They felt that’s what they needed to do, and I gotta stand behind them, you know? … No, not ‘or not.’ Because, if I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. I have to support — doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s me.

Politics play into The View in a major way, with the team even having been recently tasked with reading legal notes from Donald Trump's team. What Whoopi Goldberg appears to convey is the notion that a fellow entertainer has the right to partake in an event for whatever reason they have. On that note, she also suggests that she can support one’s decision without actually showing interest.

As mentioned by the Oscar winner, Carrie Underwood has mostly stayed out of politics over the course of her career. She released a statement shared with THR upon agreeing to perform, saying that she was “honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.” She also expressed her “love” for her country and stated that was “humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

This recent development arrives amid the fan-favorite musical artist’s recent return to TV. Last summer, it was reported that American Idol had found a replacement judge for Katy Perry. That eventually turned out to be Carrie Underwood, and the decision was met with praise from fellow judge Lionel Richie as well as other music industry alums. Underwood’s judging philosophy is to be both “kind” and “constructive” when addressing contestants.

It remains to be seen how the Inauguration will ultimately pan out as well as how people will continue to react to the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer’s decision to take part. Regardless of that, it seems that while she won’t actually be watching, Whoopi Goldberg will support the artist’s right to perform as she pleases.

Episodes of The View air weekdays at 11 p.m. ET. You can also watch the broadcasts on YouTube, and episodes are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription . Meanwhile, American Idol Season 23, complete with Carrie Underwood, is set to debut on ABC on March 9.