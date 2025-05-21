‘I Had To Put Hairspray On My Feet’: Jessica Simpson Gets Real About Performing Live During The American Idol Finale, And What She Kept Telling Herself

The Season 23 American Idol finale was filled with memorable moments. The 2025 TV release announced Jamal Roberts as the winner, and it featured performances from the judges, Patti LaBelle, and more. However, we can’t forget Jessica Simpson’s performance during the finale, because now she's talking about the long-awaited experience and what she had to keep telling herself throughout it.

At the beginning of Jessica Simpson’s career in the ‘90s, she was known for her bubblegum pop and trying to find success alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera . But after leaving Hollywood for Nashville , the singer redefined herself and decided to play music that deeply resonated with her Southern roots.

For the Season 23 finale of American Idol, Jessica Simpson was belting out her new song, “Blame Me,” which is featured on her album, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1. Introducing audiences to “Jessica Simpson 4.0,” she spoke to ExtraTV about what she had to tell herself to keep her nerves down as well as the unique method she used to keep her feet planted firmly on the ground:

Oh, my God, I was dying. I can't even tell you how long it's been since I've been that nervous. Like, I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still, like, not that it actually keeps me put, but, like, my feet were sweating. I'm like, my feet don't sweat. I just kept telling myself, ‘Do not cry. Do not cry. I know this is a big moment… do not cry.’ And then I see my dad, like, up in the corner, and I'm like, ‘Ah, I'm going to cry. I'm going to cry. Do not cry. Just sing your songs. Just sing your songs.’

I can definitely relate to Jessica Simpson right there, where you naturally tell yourself not to cry in moments you know you would. In my case, though, saying not to cry would actually trigger me to. In the case of the “Irresistible” singer, you’d never be able to sense her nerves as she still sang with a fierceness and energy that never strayed.

I have to admit, though, I never would have imagined hairspray on your feet being the trick to stay in place. You learn something new every day.

If you can believe it, the American Idol finale was Jessica Simpson’s first TV performance in 15 years. You’d never know seeing her belt out her tunes with the confidence she brought. To that point, the “Take My Breath Away” singer got real about why performing her new Americana single meant a lot to her:

That's a really long time, and, like, the last time was a Christmas song, so that's easy. So, this is my new EP ‘Nashville Canyon’ part one, I mean, part two comes in the summer, but it is so much a part of my soul, and so to sing a song off of that I felt naked, to be honest, like, it was very bare and raw and very vulnerable.

It’s understandable that being your true, authentic self on stage is always nerve-wracking. However, it proves that Jessica Simpson’s choice of Nashville over Hollywood has made her happier , knowing she could be surrounded by music she loves in a place that encourages her to follow her heart.

My favorite part of Jessica Simpson’s American Idol performance was when she sang “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” with Top 8 contestant Josh King. The singer said she hasn’t sung that song in 20 years since she sang the Nancy Sinatra rendition for the TV-based film adaptation of The Dukes of Hazzard. Simpson even said she felt so inspired by King’s harmonica playing that she may want to give it a whirl herself!

According to Jessica Simpson, the trick to calming your nerves and tears involves self-talk and hairspray on your feet. Sometimes, confidence really does come from the most unexpected tactics.