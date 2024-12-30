‘It Was Pitched To CBS As Law And Order In The Navy’: NCIS Executive Producer Recalls The Show’s Beginnings And The Steps Taken To Distance It From JAG
Let's turn the clock back to 2003.
With NCIS in the middle of its 22nd season on the 2024 TV schedule, and having launched a successful procedural franchise, it’s easy to forget that long ago, it was a spinoff of another popular CBS show. Back in 2003, the legal series JAG aired two episodes in its eighth season called “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown”, which served as the backdoor pilot for NCIS. Two decades later, Mark Horowitz, who was an executive producer on NCIS until last year and a co-executive producer on JAG, recalled the former show’s beginnings and the steps that were taken to distance itself from the latter series, which included the pitch to CBS being described as “Law & Order in the Navy.”
How NCIS Ended Up Not Just Copying Law & Order
In addition to discussing the levels of secrecy that went into bringing back Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David at the end of Season 16, Horowitz recalled the origins of NCIS (not to be confused with the prequel series NCIS: Origins) while talking with de Pablo and Tony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly on Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, the podcast they host together. The executive producer started off by saying:
Remember that at the time NCIS was starting, the original Law & Order had been running for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had been airing for a little under half a decade, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent was two season into its run. There’s a world where NCIS could have just ended up as CBS’ carbon copy of the popular NBC procedural franchise, and maybe it would have still been successful, but co-creator Don Bellisario wasn’t interested in going that route. Horowitz continued:
While there have been plenty of instances where legal representation gets involved with NCIS cases, and several JAG characters did return in NCIS: Los Angeles, the shows in this franchise have done well for themselves focusing exclusively on the agents and those within their close circle. You can see the evidence of that by streaming any of these shows with a Paramount+ subscription.
How NCIS Distanced Itself From JAG
But it wasn’t enough to steer clear from Law & Order territory; the original NCIS also wanted to differentiate itself from the look and feel of JAG, as noted in Mark Horowitz’s previous quote. He want on to explain how this was accomplished through the different shooting and editing styles, as well as the scripts being slightly shorter than average. In his words:
Mark Horowitz then told a specific story of Don Bellisario, who created NCIS with Don McGill, directing the first episode of the series, “Yankee White”, which was called back to in the franchise’s 1,000th episode. Cote de Pablo hadn’t joined the series yet, but Michael Weatherly was there alongside Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Pauley Perrette and David McCallum, with all but Alexander having debuted their NCIS characters in the backdoor pilot from JAG. Horowitz explained:
A lot has changed since NCIS first started airing, with none of the original main cast members still around, and Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee and Brian Dietzen’s Jimmy Palmer being the only Season 1 holdovers. Still, those instincts to tackle this series with a different approach than how backdoor pilot was handled paid off. Sure, backdoor pilot had a healthy run of 10 seasons, which is more than most TV shows get, but it’s safe to say its popularity was far surpassed by what its successor accomplished.
NCIS Season 22 will resume on Monday, January 27 at 9 pm ET on CBS, the same night that NCIS: Origins’ debut season will continue. The NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere will follow on Friday, January 31, and the Paramount+-exclusive series NCIS: Tony & Ziva is also expected to arrive on the 2025 TV schedule.
