Big Brother's Julie Chen Moonves Was Asked About Rylie And Katherine's Showmance, And Gave Her Honest Opinion Of Their Relationship

Big Brother Season 27 is rolling right along to Week 7 with a new Head of Household and new storylines, but many fans are still hung up on Rylie Jeffries. The professional bull rider has made many headlines, with lots of conversation happening around the portrayal of his showmance with Katherine Woodman in episodes, versus what is seen on the live feeds. Now Julie Chen Moonves is weighing in on the relationship and gave her thoughts on the two.

Rylie is out of the house, and as fans sounded off on social media about seeing him leave the house in Week 6, EW talked to JCM about his relationship with Kat. Specifically, Julie was asked about Rylie telling Kat he's going to marry her, and some of the actions live feed viewers have described as controlling and aggressive regarding his treatment of her. The hostess was diplomatic in her response, but made it clear how she felt with her statement on all of that:

It feels very young to me. Glad both Rylie and Katherine can watch the videos and get to see what their relationship looks like while stepping back for a moment.

Currently, Rylie is out of the Big Brother house, and press was informed by CBS via email that his exit interviews would be rescheduled at a later date. While nothing was officially said, there's widespread speculation that Rylie is being brought up to speed on what fans have said about his behavior in the house, which he may not have realized was upsetting to watch.

More On Big Brother (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+) Big Brother’s Zach Told Us What He’s Doing With His $10,000, And If He Still Wishes He Used It To Save Himself

Rylie is also in the middle of a situation outside of the Big Brother house, as a woman has come forward claiming he is the father of her child. His mother told TMZ that Rylie refuted these claims before competing in the CBS reality series, and is willing to take a paternity test to verify one way or another.

All this to say, it's understandable why Julie Chen Moonves would say they're very young and suggest it may be too soon to consider marriage. Thus far, it's been unclear to those watching Big Brother online and the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription how much Kat knows about Rylie's life outside of the show. Who knows how her opinion may change about a long-term relationship with Rylie once she gets to know him better and sees some of what others have said.

As it stands, there's a chance that Kat may not be aware of any of this drama until after the finale of Big Brother. The jury phase of the game is fast-approaching, and while we don't know for certain whether she'll make the cut, she will be kept in isolation until the end of the game if she does. It'll be interesting to see by that time if Rylie spoke to the media, and what became of his paternity situation outside of the show.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Catch episodes of Big Brother Season 27 and the live feeds over on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with the Premium option at $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Until then, Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 2025 TV schedule is about to gear up for the fall television season and the return of the NFL, so expect some scheduling changes to happen with time slots as we enter the back half of the game.