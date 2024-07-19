'I Wrote A 10-Page Email': NCIS' Michael Weatherly Lays Out How He Developed Tony DiNozzo Following JAG Debut
He had a lot of thoughts to share.
NCIS (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription) has become one of the longest-running scripted TV shows of all time and launched a franchise that includes four spinoffs, with two more on the way, but it started out as a spinoff too. The JAG Season 8 episodes “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown” served as a backdoor pilot to introduce Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo, Pauley Perrette’s Abby Sciuto and David McCallum’s Donald “Ducky” Mallard to the world. However, in the interim period between those episodes airing and NCIS premiering on CBS, Weatherly spent a lot of time developing Tony’s deeper characterization, which he compiled into a “10-page email.”
The actor reminisced on the earliest days with his NCIS character while speaking with Ziva David actress Cote de Pablo and Anthony DiNozzo Sr. actor Robert Wagner in the latest episode of Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch. Weatherly started off by talking about how JAG and NCIS creator Donald Bellisario got in touch with him after the JAG episodes were shown to the public:
Michael Weatherly had already been around the TV block quite a bit before JAG and NCIS came his way, with him being best known at the time for playing Logan Cale in Dark Angel. Playing Tony, however, marked his biggest gig yet, so when Donald Bellisario asked him about his thoughts on the character, he took that assignment seriously and wrote out the backstory he’d crafted in his mind in a long email. Weatherly continued:
Robert Wagner first appeared as Anthony DiNozzo Sr. in the NCIS Season 7 episode “Flesh and Blood,” and sure enough, the father and son’s relationship was initially strained after years of estrangement. However, over the course of Wagner’s many guest appearances, Sr. and Jr. were able to patch things up and grow closer, and he even got to meet his granddaughter in the Season 13 finale, the same episode when Michael Weatherly departed NCIS. Going back to the podcast, when Cote de Pablo asked Weatherly if Tony’s relationship with his father “mimics a little bit” of the relationship he had with Gibbs, he responded:
Michael Weatherly reprised Tony earlier this year for a surprise appearance in the NCIS Season 21 episode “The Stories We Leave Behind,” which paid tribute to the late David McCallum. But that was just an appetizer, as he and Cote de Pablo are reuniting for the Paramount+ exclusive spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which is shooting in Budapest now. While it’s unlikely Robert Wagner will reprise Sr. in that show given his age and that he hasn’t acted in several years, hopefully there’ll be a mention of what he’s up to these days. Maybe that’s something Weatherly could hash out in an email!
Meanwhile, NCIS Season 22 will premiere Monday, October 14 on CBS. That same night on the 2024 TV schedule will also have the Gibbs-focused prequel NCIS: Origins. We’ll keep you apprised on more details on NCIS: Tony & Ziva as they trickle in.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.