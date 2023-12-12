Cecily Strong Nearly Returned To SNL, Why She Reportedly Backed Out Last Minute

Saturday Night Live has not only seen some great musical guests and hosts for Season 49 but there have also been some surprise cameos. The season kicked off with a “Tayvis” surprise, while Lady Gaga, Julia Stiles, and more have made their way to Studio 8H as well. Former cast member Pete Davidson even hosted the Season 49 premiere. Interestingly, fellow former cast member Cecily Strong was evidently supposed to make an appearance in the latest episode, though she backed out at the last minute.

The newest episode of SNL had Adam Driver as host and Olivia Rodrigo as musical guest, with Julia Stiles making a surprise appearance during Weekend Update for a Save the Last Dance sketch. The New York Post confirms that Cecily Strong was set to appear as well and play Rep. Elise Stefanik during the cold open. Strong even reportedly participated in dress rehearsal. But, according to the outlet, she backed out because she was “uncomfortable” with the sketch.

Chloe Troast, who joined Saturday Night Live's cast this season, ended up replacing the Ghostbusters actress in the sketch, which was about the recent congressional hearings on antisemitism on college campuses. In addition to the star's decision to step aside, the sketch was also allegedly rushed in some respects. As noted by The Post, nameplates on set were also mixed up, but that was fixed for the version that went on the show's official YouTube channel.

Cecily Strong’s appearance on Saturday Night Live would've marked her first guest spot since departing the series. She left the long-running variety series in the middle of Season 48 in 2022. There had been rumors swirling for a while that Strong would leave, and her final night on SNL was emotional. Considering it’s been almost a year since she left, it would have been perfect if Strong returned. Still, the fan-favorite actress entitled to her feelings, which should be respected. One still hopes, though, that she might pop up at some other point this season.

The star has been pretty busy since leaving late-night institution and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. She was part of the cast of Apple TV+’s musical comedy, Schmigadoon!, which wrapped its second season earlier this year. She also lent her voice to Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film Leo and can currently be heard on former co-star Colin Jost’s audible podcast series, Trust Fall. She'll also be lending her voice to the upcoming Garfield movie.

SNL has featured a lot of stars over the years but, even so, it’s always hard to see a beloved cast member leave, especially in the midst of a major roster shakeup. Though the fact that Cecily Strong was supposed to return to the series could mean that she could make another appearance, albeit via a sketch she’s more comfortable with. Let's hope that proves to be the case.

In the meantime, though, know that new episodes of Saturday Night Live air on the titular night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC as part of the 2023 TV schedule. You can also stream past episodes using a Peacock subscription.