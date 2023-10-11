Saturday Night Live Season 49: All The Confirmed 2023 Hosts And Musical Guests

From 2022 to 2023, Saturday Night Live, undoubtedly, had a memorable 48th season with great hosts and musical guests. This made it quite a bit sad to see the fun cut short due to the WGA strike, which caused an industry-wide shutdown for months.

Well, luckily, the writers are finally back in business, which means that executive producer Lorne Michaels, the ever-expanding cast, the sensational band, and every one else involved with the long-running sketch comedy series is ready to return to Studio 8H and pick things up where the laughter left off. This, of course, means that there is a new set of hosts and musical guests for SNL Season 49 to look forward to and the following is our guide to all the celebrities scheduled to take the stage so far.

As the hosts and musical guests are typically announced throughout the season, we'll continue to keep this guide updated as new names are revealed.

(Image credit: NBC)

October 14, 2023 - Host Pete Davidson With Musical Guest Ice Spice

His increasingly popularity and busy career caused Pete Davidson to miss a few episodes of Saturday Night Live and, eventually, led to his final curtain call as a cast member at the end of Season 47. Just a year later, the Bupkis cast lead was scheduled to make his hosting debut in one of the last episodes of Season 48, which was cancelled just a few days shy of airing as the writer’s strike began. However, it looks like we'll get to see him host an episode very soon, as it was announced that Davidson is set to host the Season 49 opener.

According to EW, before his Season 48 gig was cancelled, Davidson’s musical guest was set to be Lil Uzi Vert. Instead, as The New York Times reports, performing for the SNL Season 49 premiere will be Ice Spice. This will also be the rapper and MTV VMA Best New Artist Award winner’s debut on the variety series.

(Image credit: Amazon)

October 21, 2023 - Host And Musical Guest Bad Bunny

A week after Davidson returns in the SNL Season 49 premiere, Bad Bunny (née Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) will make his own return to Studio 8H as both musical guest and host. Previously, the artist made a few cameos on the series — first in 2020 and again when he made his musical guest debut in 2021.

Bad Bunny’s popularity as a hip-hop artist has led to a surprisingly successful acting career in the past few years. He became part of the Fast and Furious movies, was in the Bullet Train cast last year, and more recently starred in Amazon Prime’s sports biopic, Cassandro. He was previously set to give his first lead performance as the title role of the upcoming superhero movie, El Muerto, but because he dropped out, it looks like Saturday Night Live will be the site of his first “lead performance” instead.

Those are the only Saturday Night Live Season 49 hosts and musical guests we know so far, but we hope to Jennifer Coolidge — who, according to EW, was supposed to make her hosting debut on the Season 48 finale before its cancellation — on this list sometime soon. Be sure to check back for updates to the schedule.