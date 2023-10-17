The Story Behind How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Last Minute SNL Cameos Reportedly Came To Be

If you were watching the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, you were likely shocked to see Travis Kelce pop up on the screen during a sketch all about whether the NFL is “overdoing” their coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift . Then, after that fun little sketch, Taylor Swift, of all people, shocked us all again by appearing on screen to introduce the episode's musical guest Ice Spice. Overall, it was a genuinely surprising set of cameos, and the story behind it makes it even wilder, because they reportedly weren’t planned in advance.

As Pete Davidson took his place as the first of many hosts for SNL ’s 49th Season , he was joined by the two mega stars and reported couple, however, it wasn’t exactly planned. Sources close to the NBC show spoke to Variety about how the two cameos came to be, and apparently, no one working on the show knew the NFL player and pop star were coming. They said:

No one knew they were coming, and they contacted a few minutes before arrival at air time.

It sounds like the two superstars might have simply waltzed into 30 Rock to support their friends. According to People , they’re both fans of Pete Davidson and Ice Spice. Also, Kelce hosted an episode during Season 48 and Swift has been the musical guest many times over the years. So, their attendance makes sense. The source said:

Taylor and Travis are both big Pete and Ice Spice fans, so they came last minute to show their support. It was a surprise to the audience and the staff, no one knew they were there.

The sources in both stories then went on to say that the cast and crew at Saturday Night Live immediately asked if the reported couple would be down to make cameos. According to Variety’s insider, they were more than happy to:

The second [Kelce] walked in, they mentioned the sketch and he said he was happy to join. They were happy to jump into some parts of the show when asked.

According to People’s source, the two-time Super Bowl champion is “close friends” with Davidson, and “wanted to go support him.” The same is likely true for Swift and Ice Spice, considering they collaborated on the Midnights artist’s remix of “Karma” earlier this summer, and the rapper joined her at the Eras Tour to perform it with her.

During the episode, Kelce popped up in a hilarious sketch about how the NFL has been covering his relationship with Swift. While the cast and Davidson played reporters who only wanted to talk about the pop star, the NFL star popped up as the one guy who actually wanted to talk about football. You can see the hilarious sketch here:

Meanwhile, during the latter half of the show, Taylor Swift came on to introduce Ice Spice’s second performance:

Overall, the episode was very successful, and afterward, Kelce was seen being a total gentleman as he and Swift attended the SNL afterparty to hang out with their friends and those who work on the show.

Along with these two massive, and unexpected, cameos, Davidson’s episode was solid. He parodied Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken,” to sing about his own life, and starred in a myriad of hilarious sketches. Overall, this episode was a great way to get back to being “live from New York” on “Saturday night” after being off the air for longer than normal due to the strikes.