Cheryl Burke, Sasha Farber And So Many DWTS Pros Send Love After Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert

As one of TV's most smile-ready celebs, Dancing with the Stars' pro-turned-judge Derek Hough knows what it's like to have to put forth one's happiest face even in the midst of high-stress situations. Thankfully, it looks like he was also able to smile right on through one of the biggest days of his life, as he and longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert made good on their June 2022 engagement and were married on Saturday, August 26, in Monterey County, California. Even though it was a relatively small affair, the couple receieved a ton of support and congratulatory messages from their DWTS pro colleagues past and present, as well as some of the former stars that shared the stage on the competition series.

Hough and Erbert, who has been part of the Dancing with the Stars troupe for various seasons, made for quite the attractive couple in the photos taken by People, both in the Instagram post below and in a follow-up post.

I wouldn't be altogether surprised if Derek Hough suddenly spun Hayley Erbert around and started doing the lambada or some other highly personal dance routine. I can't imagine the dance floor for their reception was a boring spot, in any case. Even if he stepped up to take over as judge for Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this year, Hough still has much physical talent to show off in his career, and those who have spent much of that career with him hit up the comment sections on the aforementioned wedding posts. Their love was celebrated by Cheryl Burke, who bowed out of DWTS in November, said:

Congratulations to the both of you! 🤍 Cheryl Burke

Another DWTS vet who shared the love was Emma Slater, who first joined the ABC hit as a pro competitor in Season 17.

Congratulations to my two amazing friends!!! Love you so much Emma Slater

And you just know Derek Hough's twisty sister Julianne Hough was going to chime in after her older brother finally walked down the aisle. Here's how she described the weekend festivities:

The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much 💕 love your sissy Julianne Hough

Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg by way of Dancing with the Stars vets sharing and oozing positive vibes for the no-longer-betrothed couple. Here's a line-up of other fancy-footed talents who are all hyped for Hough and Erbert's future together, from Sasha Farber to the Chmerkovskiy bros and more.

Sasha Farber: Congratulations!!!!

Congratulations!!!! Valentin Chmerkovskiy: Gorgeous! … and now the fun part 😂

Gorgeous! … and now the fun part 😂 Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 👏👏👏👏

👏👏👏👏 Peta Murgatroyd: it’s soooo beautiful!!

it’s soooo beautiful!! Britt Stewart: The most beautiful weekend! Love you both!!! @hayley.erbert @derekhough

The most beautiful weekend! Love you both!!! @hayley.erbert @derekhough Lindsay Arnold: Congratulations 😍😍

Congratulations 😍😍 Jenna Johnson: Crying

Crying Dancing with the Stars: So happy!! Congratulations! 😍❤️



It wouldn't have been complete without the official Dancing with the Stars page also sharing the love. One can assume that Hough's former judging partner Jennifer Lopez also sent a kind-hearted message at some point during the weekend, since he cited her as the inspiration for asking Hayley Erbert to marry him.

To be sure, there were definitely other celebs who added their own cheery messages for Hough and Erbert, including several of the contestants that shared the stage with him during past seasons. (Bindi Irwin is one of the 6 stars that he shared the Mirrorball trophy with during his years competing.)

Bindi Irwin: Congratulations from our entire family!! Koala hug s 🐨

Congratulations from our entire family!! Koala hug Amy Purdy: The most sweet, special, magical day thank you for having us be a part of it ❤️

The most sweet, special, magical day thank you for having us be a part of it ❤️ Ricki Lake: Yayayayaayaayayay!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Over the moon for you bot h!

Yayayayaayaayayay!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Over the moon for you bot Maria Menounos: What a special day! Love you guys!

What a special day! Love you guys! Victoria Arlen: Yessss congrats!!! 🙌🤍🎉

Will Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert bring their marital bliss over to the Dancing with the Stars set whenever Season 32 arrives? Maybe they'll get the first dance, and it'll be the cutest thing ever.

Find out when Dancing with the Stars' next season arrives, with new episodes airing on ABC and streaming with a Disney+ subscription.