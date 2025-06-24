When Calls The Heart's Erin Krakow And Ben Rosenbaum Got Married, And Fans Are Freaking Out In The Comments

When Calls the Heart is known for bringing the romance even when the residents of Hope Valley have been through tough times throughout its 12-season run. (The most recent episodes to air amid the 2025 TV schedule are proof of that notion.) Nevertheless, it's still lovely whenever the show couples of fan-favorite characters. Aside from the in-universe romances though, two of the show's key stars are now enjoying marital bliss. Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum tied the knot, and fans rightfully freaked out!

As Krakow’s Elizabeth continues her blossoming relationship with Kevin McGarry’s Nathan, the Hallmark star herself has found her person. She and Rosenbaum, who recurs as Mike on the long-running drama series, shared a joint Instagram post on Monday, revealing that they officially said “I do.” The two appear to be quite happy, and the photos in the post look like they were stills ripped straight out of a Hallmark film:

The stars went public with their relationship via an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day in 2024. Krakow and Rosenbaum aren't the first actors on the show to get married either, as Kevin McGarry got engaged to fellow series alum Kayla Wallace before marrying in September 2024. As for Rosenbaum and Krakow, It’s unclear exactly when they walked down the aisle. Regardless of that, fans couldn’t get enough of their love story. User angelamegrey shared their congratulations in the comments:

I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THESE!! Congratulations you beautiful people!! You deserve each other and the best life has to offer for the rest of your days together. 😍🥂🎉👏❤️🥰

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum are just two of the many actors who found love on set. As a fan myself, I really love just how When Calls the Heart devotees are reacting. With Season 13 starting production soon, I would hope that the two will receive a very warm welcome on set as newlyweds. In the meantime though, the official Hallmark Channel Instagram also got in on the congratulatory comments, and they shared an A+ sentiment:

It's a great day to be a #Heartie! Congratulations! 🎉❤️😍

Even though the happy couple went Instagram official last year, they've mostly remained private, aside from sharing a few photos here and there. With that, it would've been easy to forget that they’re together. As for the announcement post, halimadahir expressed surprised feelings, but loved the update:

Y’all dropped a whole wedding like it was a Tuesday fit check 😭 be fr rn. PLOT TWIST OF THE YEAR!! 🤍🤍

Positivity is a major aspect of When Calls the Heart, and it's nothing short of wonderful that such attitudes are being conveyed over Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum’s wedding. Apparently, some fans have been waiting some time for this to happen. When it comes to hawaiianrubi, he believes the wait was worth it:

Wait… what?!? I have been waiting for this news for over 10 years!!! So happy for you guys!!!! Miss you both!! ❤️🎉🥂

It goes without saying that Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum now find themselves at the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their lives. Needless to say, I'm excited for the both of them and wish them all the best as they begin this journey. At the same time, I'm also excited for what lies ahead for their characters and all of Hope Valley on the upcoming season of When Calls the Heart.