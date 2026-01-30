Michael J. Fox Got Real About Retiring From Acting Multiple Times, And Why He Decided To Return For Shrinking
It's good to see him back!
In 2020, Michael J. Fox announced that he was retiring from acting, but it ended up not being a permanent decision. Along with his voice role in Zootopia 2 a few months ago, the Back to the Future star has now made his onscreen acting return in Shrinking, which premiered its third season on the 2026 TV schedule this week. This wasn’t the first time that Fox has gone back on deciding to leave acting behind him, and he explained why he decided to return again to take part in the Apple TV subscription-exclusive series.
Fox is guest-starring in Shrinking Season 3 as Gerry, a Parkinson’s patient who befriends Harrison Ford’s Dr. Paul Rhoades, who has the same disease. After being impressed by Shrinking’s first two seasons, Fox reached out to show creator Bill Lawrence, whom he worked with on Spin City and Scrubs, to delicately ask “Bill, why the fuck am I not on the show?” That paved the way for his performing comeback, and when asked by The Los Angeles Times how he it was to arrive at the decision, Fox answered:
Now it should be noted that Michael J. Fox wasn’t entirely offscreen during his five-year retirement. He was the subject of the 2023 documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which is also available on Apple TV. But back in 2020, after he’d finished his stints on as Louis Canning on two episodes of The Good Fight, Fox decided that he just didn’t have the drive to memorize lines and perform anymore. As he recalled:
Michael J. Fox had already well cemented himself as a cherished Hollywood talent by the time he exited Spin City, not only for playing Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy and Alex Keaton in Family Ties, but also for movies like Teen Wolf and Doc Hollywood. It’s not like he would have been forgotten if he never returned to acting, but he agreed to play Dr. Kevin Casey on two episodes of Scrubs, and that launched a new chapter of his career. Fox continued:
I won’t go into spoilers about Michael J. Fox’s role in the Shrinking Season 3 premiere, though if that last scene made you nervous, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The good news is that Fox will reprise Gerry later on in the season, and the actor is clearly pleased with how well the character is written. He wrapped up this portion of the interview saying:
I hope that Michael J. Fox doesn’t announce another acting retirement, and not only because that hasn’t worked out the last few times. As he said, it’s not like he has to fill his plate back up with movie and TV jobs, especially taking into account his Parkinson’s, but at least leave the door open for a gig here and there. And hey, by the time Shrinking Season 3 concludes in a few months, maybe we’ll know if Fox will be back for the recently announced fourth season.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
